 

Oncocyte Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Chronix Biomedical, Inc.

Transaction includes proprietary IP and technology for blood-based immune therapy monitoring and for transplant rejection testing

Novel, patented copy number index (CNI) therapy monitoring test developed by Chronix complements Oncocyte’s proprietary DetermaIO test for immunotherapy treatment selection and may significantly expand the market opportunity for the Company

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire, through a subsidiary, Chronix Biomedical, a privately held molecular diagnostics company developing blood tests for use in cancer treatment and organ transplants. Under the agreement, which supersedes the previous collaboration agreement between the companies announced in October 2020, Oncocyte will acquire the intellectual property (IP) and technology for Chronix’s TheraSure-CNI Monitor, a patented, blood-based test for immune-therapy monitoring, as well as the IP for Chronix’s organ transplant technology. Further, Chronix’s development and business team will become part of the Oncocyte R&D Team and will maintain lab operations in Germany to support the continued development and commercial launch of the monitoring tests. The EU-based team will also lead Oncocyte’s commercial efforts with DetermaRx and DetermaIO in Germany and other EU member countries upon closing of the transaction.

Cancer modifies the normal genome of cells by accumulating mutations and variation in the number of copies of genes in the genome. The proprietary CNI test developed by Chronix quantitatively measures the amount of that copy number variation (CNV) present in blood that has been shed by dying tumor cells. Monitoring the change in CNI over time for patients on therapy allows a physician to monitor response or progression and adjust treatment accordingly. Oncocyte intends to accelerate further development of the CNI test, which is already supported by peer-reviewed publications, as the Company prepares to launch the test for research use and pharma trials in the second half of 2021. The initial focus will be on clinical studies in lung cancer and other solid tumor types treated by immunotherapy. The Company believes the addition of the CNI test will enable it to enter into blood-based immune-therapy monitoring, which has an estimated Total Available Market of over $3 billion in the United States alone.

28.01.21
Oncocyte to Present New Data at the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer
20.01.21
Oncocyte Announces $25 Million Registered Offering
13.01.21
Oncocyte to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

24.01.21
18
Oncocyte