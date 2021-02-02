 

Lomiko To Present on Supplying Graphite to the EV Revolution

9:15 am at GCFF Base and Energy Metals Virtual Conference Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (Lomiko or the “Company”) will present to the GCFF Virtual Conference – Base Metals and Energy Metals Day on Wednesday February 3, 2021.

Time:

Feb 3, 2021 (WED)

9:15am PST

Supplying Graphite to the EV Revolution

 

REGISTER HERE:

https://gcff-feb-3-2021.eventbrite.ca/?aff=LMR (Limited registration!)

 The beginning of 2021 has confirmed the rise of established trends:  The introduction of the electric vehicle, establishing North American supply chains and clean energy policies. These trends have, in turn, spurred the price of the materials needed to build the massive amount of batteries needed in the new economy.

 Learn about companies involved in developing battery metals exploration and mining stocks. Copper, iron ore, uranium and lithium prices increased over 2020, and with economic recovery on the horizon in 2021, the GCFF holds that mining stocks may help your portfolio achieve amazing growth.

 The GCFF Virtual Conference - Base Metals and Energy Metals Day, a free online webinar, will be held on February 3rd, 2021 and will provide viewers with:

 High level macro-economic analysis on the base metals & energy metals sector’s outlook in 2021

  • Understanding the opportunities presented by the base metals sector
  • Updates on how the rise of clean energy will affect energy metals stocks
  • Hearing directly from base metals company CEOs about their projects

 For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

 On Behalf of the Board,

 “A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

 We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Attachment 

CONTACT: A. Paul Gill
Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR)
6047295312
apaulgill@lomiko.com



