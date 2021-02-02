 

Sandman Resource Estimate grows by 60%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Sandman Project, located near the town of Winnemucca in Nevada, USA.

The effective date of this MRE is January 20, 2021 and the associated NI 43-101 technical report will be filed on the Company’s website and SEDAR within 45 days of this disclosure. For additional Sandman maps & figures please view the Company’s website.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Sandman NI43-101 resource estimate increased by 60% from the 2007 estimate
  • 21.8Mt @ 0.7g/t gold, comprising of:
    • Indicated Resource of 18,550kt @ 0.73g/t gold for 433kozs of gold
    • Inferred Resource of 3,246kt @ 0.58g/t gold for 61kozs of gold
  • Resource extension potential – several resources remain open in multiple directions
  • Majority of mineralisation <100m from surface

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden, commented:

This resource estimate incorporated the additional drilling that has been completed at the project since the 2007 resource estimate which totalled 309,000 ounces. Since acquiring the project from Newmont in December 2020, it is a fantastic outcome to have grown our resource base to 494,000 ounces of gold (comprised of 433,000 ounces of Indicated plus 61,000 ounces of Inferred) before we even commence our drill program!

Future resource estimates may also consider silver, which tends to be associated with the gold at a ratio of about 10:1 and has not been adequately investigated yet.

The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), for the Sandman Project, was completed by Steven Olsen, who is an Independent Consultant and is a qualified person under NI 43-101. This MRE was derived from 249 historical surface diamond drill holes and 650 RC drill holes totaling 20,201 m of diamond drilling and 75,573.3 of RC drilling.

Pit Constrained Resources

The MRE was constrained within an open pit design which was used for the purpose of restricting the MRE to gold mineralization that has “reasonable prospects” for eventual economic extraction. The MRE has been reported from within this open pit constraint, and all material outside of this pit constraint has been excluded from the MRE (Table 1 and Table 2).

