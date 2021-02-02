Allena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Richard D. Katz, M.D. as Chief Financial Officer

-- Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) --

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced the appointment of Richard D. Katz, M.D., as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Dr. Katz succeeds Edward Wholihan, whose planned departure was announced by the Company in November 2020.



“Rich is a terrific addition to Allena. He is a strategic leader with deep experience guiding corporate and business strategy for public biotechnology companies, and a proven track record of building well-funded, sustainable organizations,” said Louis Brenner, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allena Pharmaceuticals. “Rich’s integrated perspective as a physician and seasoned financial professional will bring great value as we continue to invest in our growing pipeline of oral enzyme therapeutics, with the goal of advancing reloxaliase from pivotal Phase 3 trials to commercialization, while also devoting increased resources to ALLN-346 and our next wave of therapeutic candidates.”

Dr. Katz brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare finance and corporate development to Allena. Most recently, he served as CFO at Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. Prior to Liquidia, Dr. Katz served as CFO at several biopharmaceutical companies, including Argos Therapeutics, Viamet Pharmaceuticals and Icagen, Inc. At Icagen, Dr. Katz played a key role in facilitating the company’s initial public offering and subsequent financings, the formation of several strategic collaborations and the company’s sale to Pfizer. Dr. Katz began his career as a vice president in the healthcare investment banking group at Goldman, Sachs & Company, where he executed a broad range of transactions, including equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructurings. He holds his B.A. from Harvard University, his M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine and his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.