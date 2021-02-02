 

Allena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Richard D. Katz, M.D. as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

-- Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) --

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced the appointment of Richard D. Katz, M.D., as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Dr. Katz succeeds Edward Wholihan, whose planned departure was announced by the Company in November 2020.

“Rich is a terrific addition to Allena. He is a strategic leader with deep experience guiding corporate and business strategy for public biotechnology companies, and a proven track record of building well-funded, sustainable organizations,” said Louis Brenner, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allena Pharmaceuticals. “Rich’s integrated perspective as a physician and seasoned financial professional will bring great value as we continue to invest in our growing pipeline of oral enzyme therapeutics, with the goal of advancing reloxaliase from pivotal Phase 3 trials to commercialization, while also devoting increased resources to ALLN-346 and our next wave of therapeutic candidates.”

Dr. Katz brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare finance and corporate development to Allena. Most recently, he served as CFO at Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. Prior to Liquidia, Dr. Katz served as CFO at several biopharmaceutical companies, including Argos Therapeutics, Viamet Pharmaceuticals and Icagen, Inc. At Icagen, Dr. Katz played a key role in facilitating the company’s initial public offering and subsequent financings, the formation of several strategic collaborations and the company’s sale to Pfizer. Dr. Katz began his career as a vice president in the healthcare investment banking group at Goldman, Sachs & Company, where he executed a broad range of transactions, including equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructurings. He holds his B.A. from Harvard University, his M.D. from Stanford University School of Medicine and his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Richard D. Katz, M.D. as Chief Financial Officer - Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) -NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in January