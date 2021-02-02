 

NV5 Awarded $5 Million in South Florida Program Management and Inspection Contracts

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded approximately $5 million in testing, inspection, and consulting and program management contracts to support online retail facilities expansion and high-rise building clients in South Florida.

NV5 was selected by a global online retailer to provide geotechnical engineering, materials testing, threshold inspections, and plan review services for a 1.3 million square foot, multi-level distribution center in Miami. NV5 engineers, technicians, and building inspectors are monitoring the construction quality and scheduling for the 76-acre site that will serve as one of South Florida’s major distribution hubs.

NV5 was also selected for four contracts to provide program management services for high-rise structures located in Bal Harbour, Aventura, and Brickell Key. The services provided under these contracts include 40-year recertification consulting and project management for facility renovations including lobby capital improvements, swimming pool renovations, concrete restoration, and lighting and audio system upgrades.  

“NV5’s extensive expertise and experience serving the Florida market has built our reputation as a leading consultant for the recurring maintenance and construction of high-rises and commercial properties. We are pleased to assist our clients in navigating state and local codes designed to enhance building safety and withstand Florida’s humid climate, salt exposure, and potential for hurricane impacts,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5.

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
NV5 to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on Tuesday, March 2nd at 4: 30pm ET
25.01.21
NV5 Awarded $100 Million Engineering and Design Contract by National Utility
19.01.21
NV5 Secures $4 Million in Program Management Contracts
13.01.21
NV5 Announces $15 Million in Infrastructure Improvement Contracts
12.01.21
NV5 Acquires Industrial Design Associates International, Strengthening International Commissioning and Engineering Design Capabilities