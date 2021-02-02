NV5 Awarded $5 Million in South Florida Program Management and Inspection Contracts

NV5 was selected by a global online retailer to provide geotechnical engineering, materials testing, threshold inspections, and plan review services for a 1.3 million square foot, multi-level distribution center in Miami. NV5 engineers, technicians, and building inspectors are monitoring the construction quality and scheduling for the 76-acre site that will serve as one of South Florida’s major distribution hubs.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded approximately $5 million in testing, inspection, and consulting and program management contracts to support online retail facilities expansion and high-rise building clients in South Florida.

NV5 was also selected for four contracts to provide program management services for high-rise structures located in Bal Harbour, Aventura, and Brickell Key. The services provided under these contracts include 40-year recertification consulting and project management for facility renovations including lobby capital improvements, swimming pool renovations, concrete restoration, and lighting and audio system upgrades.

“NV5’s extensive expertise and experience serving the Florida market has built our reputation as a leading consultant for the recurring maintenance and construction of high-rises and commercial properties. We are pleased to assist our clients in navigating state and local codes designed to enhance building safety and withstand Florida’s humid climate, salt exposure, and potential for hurricane impacts,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

