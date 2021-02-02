- Rise in adoption of FinFET architecture for designing modern processors, advancement in SoC technology, and increase in penetration of IoT, AI, and VR technology fuel the growth of the global electronic design automation software market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electronic Design Automation Software Market by Type (Computer-aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) and Services), and Application (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global electronic design automation software industry was estimated at $10.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $20.89 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.