Electronic Design Automation Software Market to Reach $20.89 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 9.6% CAGR Allied Market Research
- Rise in adoption of FinFET architecture for designing modern processors, advancement in SoC technology, and increase in penetration of IoT, AI, and VR technology fuel the growth of the global electronic design automation software market
PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electronic Design Automation Software Market by Type (Computer-aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) and Services), and Application (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global electronic design automation software industry was estimated at $10.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $20.89 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:
Rise in adoption of FinFET architecture for designing modern processors, advancement in SoC technology, and increase in penetration of IoT, AI, and VR technology fuel the growth of the global electronic design automation software market. On the other hand, availability of the open-source EDA software impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for compact electronic devices and machine learning in EDA is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electronic Design Automation Software Market:
- The outbreak of the pandemic led to decline in investments and funding in the electronic design automation industry. In addition, factors such as decrease in semiconductor industry revenues, the slowdown in production, and shortage of raw material supply have further impacted the industry.
- Nevertheless, the government bodies in all across the world are now implementing unlock procedures to aid the market players in terms of economy. With this drift on board, the industry is anticipated to recover soon.
