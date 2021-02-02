 

Grand Pacific Health Transforms Healthcare Delivery with Citrix

When it comes to delivering healthcare services, time is of the essence. So when its network infrastructure began slowing things down, Grand Pacific Health (GPH), turned to Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for help in speeding things up, and like an increasing number of companies around the world, implemented Citrix SD-WAN.

Fueling Agility

Typical of many organizations, GPH had been using Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) technology to connect the 14 sites it operates to its data center. But, according to Ben Roberts, System Administrator, GPH, “it was impairing how agile we need to be as a business and how quickly we need to open new sites and deliver new services.”

So, GPH teamed with Citrix to put a more modern infrastructure in place that could keep pace with the organization and its objectives. With Citrix SD-WAN, Grand Pacific Health can extend connectivity to remote sites faster and easier than ever without the need for additional resources.

“We can be up and running in a week, as opposed to the two to three weeks it used to take,” Roberts said. “And, I can just do it myself.”

Optimizing Application Performance

Positioned first for Application Performance Optimization and Deployment Flexibility in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure (Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, Naresh Singh, September 30, 2020), Citrix SD-WAN, provides the flexibility and security GPH needs to deliver a consistent, high-performance experience that empowers its team to perform at their best.

Enhancing Productivity

And used in conjunction with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, it can deliver the applications doctors and administrative staff need and prefer to use to deliver superior care in a simple, unified experience.

“With Citrix, our team can rest assured that applications and patient records are always accessible on a network that is powerful and reliably delivered,” Roberts said. “Rather than struggling with technology, they now enjoy high-performing applications that are always readily available. They simply connect to the office Wi-Fi, and Citrix optimizes and intelligently manages the rest.”

Citrix builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent work experience wherever work needs to get done. GPH is among more than 400,000 organizations around the world using Citrix solutions to power a better way to work and deliver game-changing business results. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver.

