 

Chinook Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for CHK-336 for Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria

CHK-336 On Track for Phase 1 Clinical Trial Initiation in the Second Half of 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted rare pediatric disease designation for CHK-336, an investigational oral small molecule inhibitor of lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) for primary hyperoxaluria (PH). PH is a group (PH1, PH2 and PH3) of ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by enzyme mutations that result in excess oxalate production in the liver, and in its most severe forms, can lead to end-stage kidney disease at a young age. Inhibition of LDHA with CHK-336 allows for the potential to treat all forms of PH and other disorders arising from excess oxalate, while its liver-targeted tissue distribution profile enables maximal inhibition of liver oxalate production with minimal systemic exposure.

The FDA defines a rare pediatric disease as a serious or life-threatening disease in which the serious or life-threatening manifestations primarily affect individuals aged from birth to 18 years and the disease affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Through the FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Voucher Programs, the FDA may grant a priority review voucher at the time of product approval for a “rare pediatric disease.” The priority review voucher may be redeemed to receive priority review for a subsequent marketing application for a different product candidate or may be sold or transferred.

“We are pleased the FDA has granted Chinook rare pediatric disease designation for CHK-336 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, a devastating disease that usually presents in childhood, with life-threatening complications into adulthood,” said Alan Glicklich, M.D., chief medical officer at Chinook. “Serious manifestations of PH include kidney stones, nephrocalcinosis, growth failure including failure to thrive and reduced linear growth, systemic oxalosis and end-stage kidney disease. Through the development of CHK-336 for all forms of PH, we aim to address the significant unmet need and burden affecting patients and caregivers.”

