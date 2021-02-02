 

Hexagon Purus (HPUR) Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2020 results

02.02.2021, 14:20  |  47   |   |   

Hexagon Purus’ fourth quarter and preliminary annual 2020 results will be released on 16 February 2021, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum (CEO) and Dilip Warrier (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast: https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/

 
A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com after the presentation.


For more information:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

For more information, please visit www.hexagonpurus.com.




Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

