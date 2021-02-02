Hexagon Purus’ fourth quarter and preliminary annual 2020 results will be released on 16 February 2021, 07:00 CET.



Morten Holum (CEO) and Dilip Warrier (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live. The presentation will be held in English.



Link to webcast: https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/

