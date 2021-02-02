- On regional front, the North America bioprocess analyzers market will gather promising avenues in upcoming years

- Bioprocess analyzers market is projected to show growth at a prodigious CAGR of 10% during 2019 to 2027; This growth can be attributed to increased research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioprocess is a method employed for the manufacturing of various biological products including commercially useful chemicals and genetically produced microbial strain. The technique of bioprocessing utilizes living material such as enzymes, chloroplasts, and bacteria. The process needs lower pressure & pH and lower temperature. It utilizes renewable resources as raw material. Thus, bioprocess offers more benefits in comparison to the traditional chemical production techniques.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research state that the global bioprocess analyzers market is foreseen to gain the valuation of US$ 600 Mn by the end of 2027. In 2018, the market for bioprocess analyzers was accounted for US$ 250 Mn.

Bioprocess Analyzers Market: Major Takeaways

In recent few years, numerous bioprocessing equipment such as bioprocess analyzers utilized in continuous biological product development are gathering impetus. This popularity is attributed to the ability of these equipment to lower the manufacturing cycle time, decrease capital costs, and time by stabilizing bioprocessing operations, and offer consistent product quality. Owing to this factor, the global bioprocess analyzers market is expected to show lucrative avenues in the forthcoming years.

The area of life science including biotechnology and pharmacology & toxicology are experiencing extensive growth in investments. The main focus of these investments is the discovery of novel vaccines and medicines. This scenario is creating huge opportunities in the global advanced bioprocess analyzers market.

Bioprocess Analyzers Market: Leading Segments

In terms of product, the consumables & accessories segment is projected to offer lucrative avenues in the bioprocess analyzers market.

Of all applications, the recombinant protein is one of the prominent segments of the market.

Based on end-user, the bioprocess analyzers market is foreseen to gain prodigious growth opportunities from contract manufacturing organization segment.

North America was dominant region in the market for bioprocess analyzers during 2018.

