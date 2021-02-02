 

Verint February Events Highlight AI and Reveal Compelling New Customer Engagement Research Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

VerintSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced the speaker line-up that discusses the new customer engagement challenges facing organizations worldwide in 2021 and how to overcome them through the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and more.

Insights into the Changing Customer Engagement Environment
Ventana Research/Verint Joint Webinar
Feb. 4, 1 p.m. ET

Organizations succeed or fail based on their ability to build enduring customer relationships. As digital transformation accelerates, the resources available to organizations and budget cannot catch up with growing customer expectations. Verint’s Ryan Hollenbeck, senior vice president of global marketing, will join Keith Dawson, VP & research director at Ventana Research, in this webinar that will take a deep dive into the gap that exists between resources and budget available and how organizations can provide Boundless Customer Engagement. Learn why the customer engagement environment is changing, how it impacts operations and planning, and what executives and managers can do today to level off the disparity in resources and increased demand.

Supercharging Your Contact Center with Artificial Intelligence
Destination CRM Webinar
Feb. 10, 2 p.m. ET

Verint’s Jen Snell, vice president of product strategy and marketing, joins this roundtable webinar to discuss new AI tools that offer organizations a boost in customer retention, loyalty—and ultimately—revenue and shareholder value. The discussion also will cover the benefits of a well-orchestrated contact center AI program including more effective and satisfied agents, which increases employee retention. Other topics include new agent time-to-train, job satisfaction, and turnover-rate metrics—all substantially improved with better technology tools.

Closing the Engagement Capacity Gap
Verint Webinar
Feb. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Powerful forces of change are having a profound impact on brands that will last for years to come. Consumers are going digital-first at an accelerated pace, with preferences for self-service and new social channels becoming the norm. At the same time, consumers have increased expectations for informed, relevant and authentic interactions – including human assistance when they need it. Join Verint’s Nancy Porte, vice president of global customer experience, as she reveals new global research results that address these dynamics. It’s clear that there is a gap between what organizations know they need to do to manage customer engagement and the resources with which they have to do it. Verint calls this new and pressing problem the Engagement Capacity Gap. Through this research, learn what business leaders think are their biggest challenges, what opportunities lie ahead in 2021 and how to close the Engagement Capacity Gap.

About Verint

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verint February Events Highlight AI and Reveal Compelling New Customer Engagement Research Results VerintSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced the speaker line-up that discusses the new customer engagement challenges facing organizations worldwide in 2021 and how to overcome them through the latest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless Customer Engagement Following Completion of Cognyte Software Spin-Off
25.01.21
Verint and 8x8 Partner to Deliver Integrated Cloud Solutions for Organizations Worldwide
15.01.21
Verint Announces Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Cognyte Software Ltd., Verint’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions Business
07.01.21
Verint and Cognyte to Host Virtual Investor Days and Management Roadshows in Advance of Separation
06.01.21
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Market Leadership in Asia Pacific