Verint February Events Highlight AI and Reveal Compelling New Customer Engagement Research Results

VerintSystems Inc . (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced the speaker line-up that discusses the new customer engagement challenges facing organizations worldwide in 2021 and how to overcome them through the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and more.

Organizations succeed or fail based on their ability to build enduring customer relationships. As digital transformation accelerates, the resources available to organizations and budget cannot catch up with growing customer expectations. Verint’s Ryan Hollenbeck, senior vice president of global marketing, will join Keith Dawson, VP & research director at Ventana Research, in this webinar that will take a deep dive into the gap that exists between resources and budget available and how organizations can provide Boundless Customer Engagement. Learn why the customer engagement environment is changing, how it impacts operations and planning, and what executives and managers can do today to level off the disparity in resources and increased demand.

Supercharging Your Contact Center with Artificial Intelligence

Destination CRM Webinar

Feb. 10, 2 p.m. ET

Verint’s Jen Snell, vice president of product strategy and marketing, joins this roundtable webinar to discuss new AI tools that offer organizations a boost in customer retention, loyalty—and ultimately—revenue and shareholder value. The discussion also will cover the benefits of a well-orchestrated contact center AI program including more effective and satisfied agents, which increases employee retention. Other topics include new agent time-to-train, job satisfaction, and turnover-rate metrics—all substantially improved with better technology tools.

Closing the Engagement Capacity Gap

Verint Webinar

Feb. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Powerful forces of change are having a profound impact on brands that will last for years to come. Consumers are going digital-first at an accelerated pace, with preferences for self-service and new social channels becoming the norm. At the same time, consumers have increased expectations for informed, relevant and authentic interactions – including human assistance when they need it. Join Verint’s Nancy Porte, vice president of global customer experience, as she reveals new global research results that address these dynamics. It’s clear that there is a gap between what organizations know they need to do to manage customer engagement and the resources with which they have to do it. Verint calls this new and pressing problem the Engagement Capacity Gap. Through this research, learn what business leaders think are their biggest challenges, what opportunities lie ahead in 2021 and how to close the Engagement Capacity Gap.

About Verint

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

