 

CACI Named a 2021 Top Workplace USA and Top Technology Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been named a 2021 Top Workplace USA and Top Technology company on the inaugural national lists administered by Energage.

CACI employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address their customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The company strongly values its highly-skilled workforce and is committed to creating an outstanding experience where employees can invent their careers.

More than 1,100 companies across the country participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey and honorees are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, that evaluate factors such as leadership, culture, and benefits that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

CACI has also been named as a Top Workplace on regional lists including Baltimore, Colorado, Memphis, New Jersey, Oklahoma, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C. in 2020.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “To be named as an inaugural Top Workplace USA and Technology company reflects CACI’s commitment to providing an employee experience and workplace where talent comes to shape the future of national security. We appreciate our talented workforce of engineers, scientists, technologists, and innovators who enjoy meaningful careers providing expertise and technology to our customers. Our employees have let the country know that CACI is a great place to work.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Named a 2021 Top Workplace USA and Top Technology Company CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been named a 2021 Top Workplace USA and Top Technology company on the inaugural national lists administered by Energage. CACI employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter
26.01.21
CACI Awarded $96 Million Task Order by U.S. Army to Support Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care Program
25.01.21
CACI Announces Operation of Laser Communications Transmitter Designed for NASA Deep Space Mission
20.01.21
Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London, CACI Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman, Passes Away
13.01.21
CACI International Invites You to Participate in its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call