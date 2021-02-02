 

Simulations Plus Enters Agreement with Distributor in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Mosim, one of China’s leading biopharmaceutical services companies, to distribute MonolixSuite, the Lixoft division’s pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) modeling platform, in China.

Founded in 2015, Mosim was the first clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical pharmacology services in China. During the last 5 years, by expanding its clinical operation team with a focus on clinical pharmacology studies, Mosim has become a full service clinical CRO. With a staff of over 100 qualified scientists, Mosim will provide extensive connections throughout industry, academia, and regulatory agencies to increase awareness of MonolixSuite, including PKanalix, Monolix, and Simulx.

Jiansong Yang, chief executive officer of Mosim, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Lixoft, whose MonolixSuite is the most advanced and simple solution for non-linear mixed effects modeling (NLME) for pharmacometrics. In recent years, we’ve seen an increasing demand for model-informed drug development by China’s pharmaceutical industry as well as its regulatory agency, the National Medical Products Administration, or NMPA (formerly known as the China Food and Drug Administration). Working with Lixoft will allow us to provide China’s pharmaceutical scientists with a powerful tool for population PK/PD modeling. Also, as a leading provider of modeling and simulation in China, Mosim is committed to training young clinical pharmacologists and pharmacometricians, and MonolixSuite will contribute significantly to this important work.”

“China is one of the fastest growing markets in pharmaceutical research and development with the emergence of domestic companies for the development of new drugs,” added Jonathan Chauvin, president of Lixoft. “In 2019, we hosted MonolixSuite modeling and simulation workshops at Innovent Biologics and the International Symposium of Quantitative Pharmacology (ISQP) in China, and the response to our technology was very enthusiastic. There are now approximately one hundred users in China utilizing our products in their drug development efforts, so we are confident that this new partnership with Mosim is perfectly timed to serve the growing needs of China’s scientific community.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simulations Plus Enters Agreement with Distributor in China Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Simulations Plus Expands Marketing and Sales Operations in South America Through Partnership with the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences
14.01.21
Simulations Plus Awards Infrastructure Improvement Grant to Makerere University Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics
12.01.21
Simulations Plus to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
12.01.21
Simulations Plus Enters New Funded Collaboration to Improve Lung Exposure Models for Pulmonary Infection Treatments
11.01.21
Simulations Plus Reports Record First Quarter FY2021 Financial Results
05.01.21
Simulations Plus Enters New Funded Collaboration to Enhance Top-Rated GastroPlus ACAT Model for Oral Absorption of Peptides
04.01.21
Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call