Simulations Plus Enters Agreement with Distributor in China

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Mosim, one of China’s leading biopharmaceutical services companies, to distribute MonolixSuite, the Lixoft division’s pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) modeling platform, in China.

Founded in 2015, Mosim was the first clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical pharmacology services in China. During the last 5 years, by expanding its clinical operation team with a focus on clinical pharmacology studies, Mosim has become a full service clinical CRO. With a staff of over 100 qualified scientists, Mosim will provide extensive connections throughout industry, academia, and regulatory agencies to increase awareness of MonolixSuite, including PKanalix, Monolix, and Simulx.

Jiansong Yang, chief executive officer of Mosim, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Lixoft, whose MonolixSuite is the most advanced and simple solution for non-linear mixed effects modeling (NLME) for pharmacometrics. In recent years, we’ve seen an increasing demand for model-informed drug development by China’s pharmaceutical industry as well as its regulatory agency, the National Medical Products Administration, or NMPA (formerly known as the China Food and Drug Administration). Working with Lixoft will allow us to provide China’s pharmaceutical scientists with a powerful tool for population PK/PD modeling. Also, as a leading provider of modeling and simulation in China, Mosim is committed to training young clinical pharmacologists and pharmacometricians, and MonolixSuite will contribute significantly to this important work.”

“China is one of the fastest growing markets in pharmaceutical research and development with the emergence of domestic companies for the development of new drugs,” added Jonathan Chauvin, president of Lixoft. “In 2019, we hosted MonolixSuite modeling and simulation workshops at Innovent Biologics and the International Symposium of Quantitative Pharmacology (ISQP) in China, and the response to our technology was very enthusiastic. There are now approximately one hundred users in China utilizing our products in their drug development efforts, so we are confident that this new partnership with Mosim is perfectly timed to serve the growing needs of China’s scientific community.”