 

Capri Holdings Forms Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), is proud to announce the formation of The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion. The company has pledged $20 million to further the foundation’s mission of supporting diversity, inclusion and equality throughout the fashion industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005690/en/

VERSACE (Photo: Business Wire)

VERSACE (Photo: Business Wire)

Capri Holdings has long believed in the power of an inclusive workplace and is committed to furthering workforce diversity. The formation of the foundation enables the company to expand its efforts to advance equality and promote long-term change in the fashion industry.

The foundation will work collaboratively with colleges and high schools to create meaningful opportunities in fashion for underrepresented communities. Through the development of on-campus recruitment, mentorship and scholarship programs, the foundation looks to underpin the next generation of talent and to prepare students for successful careers in the fashion industry.

“We are pleased to announce the creation of The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion,” said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings. “Diversity and inclusion are embedded in the DNA of each of our fashion luxury brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Capri’s role as a leading global fashion company is to set trends, inspire creativity and represent the world around us. We are doing our part to promote a more inclusive fashion industry with our investment in the foundation.”

For more information on Capri Holdings’ commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit “Diversity & Inclusion” at www.capriholdings.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capri Holdings Forms Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), is proud to announce the formation of The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion. The company has pledged $20 million to further the foundation’s mission of supporting diversity, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Capri Holdings Limited Announces Reporting Date For Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results