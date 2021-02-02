 

FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring Receives Several Recent Awards and Accolades

WASHINGTON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment and its professionals received numerous industry awards and recognitions over the last several months, demonstrating the depth of talent the firm attracts and develops within the segment.

“Congratulations to the remarkable group of professionals who helped the Corporate Finance & Restructuring team excel during a tumultuous time,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “We hope to continue this momentum into 2021 as the year presents new changes and challenges that companies will need to navigate.”

Notable accolades the segment acquired include the following:

  • The Deal’s Bankruptcy League Tables (Bankruptcy Restructuring Advisers Power Rankings): For more than 13 years, FTI Consulting has led The Deal’s Bankruptcy Restructuring Advisers League Tables, which cover advisory assignments on business petitions with liabilities of at least $25 million that are filed in U.S. courts for the trailing 12-month period.

  • World Tax and World Transfer Pricing: Ruth Steedman, a Senior Managing Director in the EMEA Tax group in London, was ranked Highly Regarded in World Tax: Women in Tax 2021 for the second consecutive year and Highly Regarded in the World Transfer Pricing Expert Guide for 2021, both key resources in assisting tax professionals locate specialist advice.
  • 2020 Turnaround Restructuring and Insolvency Awards: Sarah Noble, a Consultant in the segment’s Restructuring practice in London, was named a rising star at the annual Turnaround Restructuring and Insolvency (“TRI”) Awards, which celebrates outstanding achievements and individuals within the industry.
  • Global M&A Network: FTI Consulting was awarded Pre-Pack Restructuring of the Year for the Halcon Resources financial restructuring engagement at the 12th Annual Turnaround Atlas Awards, which celebrates the best value-creating transactions, outstanding firms, professionals and leaders from the global restructuring, insolvency and distressed investing communities.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

