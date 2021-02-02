 

Midland Identifies a New Syenite-Associated Gold System on Samson Southeast of Wallbridge’s Fenelon/Tabasco Deposit

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report that a new syenite-associated gold system was identified in drill hole during its 2020 drilling campaign conducted on the Samson gold project. This property which comprises a total of 280 claims covering about 156 square kilometres, is wholly owned by Midland and is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the Fenelon and Tabasco deposits held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (“Wallbridge”).

Highlights:

  • Identification of a new syenite-associated gold system south of the Lower Detour Fault, 15 km from Wallbridge’s Fenelon-Tabasco deposits
  • Abundant dykes and an intrusive stock with alkaline compositions
  • Mineralized halo with Au-Ag-As-Pb signature identified in several drill holes
  • High-grade intercepts reaching 99.1 g/t Au over 0.4 m and 23.0 g/t Au over 1.05 m
  • 3D model underway and 3,500-metre drilling program planned for the winter of 2021

Syenite-associated disseminated gold deposit model

Upon reception and interpretation of analytical results in early 2021, the geochemical affinity of numerous dykes and an intrusive stock was confirmed as being alkaline. Compositions range from monzonites to quartz monzonites, monzodiorites and monzogabbros. All of the main mineralized zones observed in 2020 drill holes are intimately associated with these dykes of alkaline affinity. The mineralized zones also exhibit brecciated textures and brittle faulting, typical of mineralization emplaced at shallow depths, in epithermal conditions. The Golden Delilah zone (see below) shows an uncommon metal assemblage with silver-gold-lead-antimony-arsenic, also typical of neutral epithermal mineral deposit types. These observations strongly suggest that mineral occurrences observed on Samson in 2020 represent the external parts of a magmatic-hydrothermal system associated with alkaline dykes, either of the syenite-associated disseminated gold (Robert, 2001) or of the intrusion-related gold (Hart et al., 2007) variety.

In Abitibi, the syenite-associated disseminated gold deposit type (Robert, 2001) encompasses a number of major deposits such as Canadian Malartic, Young-Davidson and Holt-McDermott (Robert, 2001). Modelling studies and more detailed analyses of 2020 drilling data are currently underway to identify vectors that will lead to the heart of the auriferous hydrothermal system.

