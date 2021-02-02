UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 2 February 2021 received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: à Porta, Martin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-02

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 441 Unit price: 29.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 29.95 EUR

(3): Volume: 184 Unit price: 29.95 EUR

(4): Volume: 170 Unit price: 29.95 EUR

(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 29.98 EUR

(6): Volume: 300 Unit price: 29.99 EUR

(7): Volume: 180 Unit price: 29.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 1,875 Volume weighted average price: 29.96504 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-02

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 29.94 EUR

(2): Volume: 159 Unit price: 29.95 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 29.97 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 29.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 405 Volume weighted average price: 29.96368 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-02

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 29.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 29.95 EUR

(3): Volume: 75 Unit price: 29.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 29.956 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 179 Unit price: 29.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 11 Unit price: 29.95 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 29.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 223 Unit price: 29.96 EUR

(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 29.98 EUR

(6): Volume: 267 Unit price: 29.98 EUR

(7): Volume: 52 Unit price: 29.98 EUR

(8): Volume: 112 Unit price: 29.99 EUR

(9): Volume: 3,226 Unit price: 30 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 4,470 Volume weighted average price: 29.99152 EUR

____________________________________________





In total, acquisitions reported above are 7,000 shares.

