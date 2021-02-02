UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 2 February 2021 at 15:30 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 2 February 2021 received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: à Porta, Martin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-02
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 441 Unit price: 29.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 29.95 EUR
(3): Volume: 184 Unit price: 29.95 EUR
(4): Volume: 170 Unit price: 29.95 EUR
(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 29.98 EUR
(6): Volume: 300 Unit price: 29.99 EUR
(7): Volume: 180 Unit price: 29.99 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 1,875 Volume weighted average price: 29.96504 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-02
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 29.94 EUR
(2): Volume: 159 Unit price: 29.95 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 29.97 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 29.99 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 405 Volume weighted average price: 29.96368 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-02
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 29.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 29.95 EUR
(3): Volume: 75 Unit price: 29.97 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 29.956 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 179 Unit price: 29.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 11 Unit price: 29.95 EUR
(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 29.96 EUR
(4): Volume: 223 Unit price: 29.96 EUR
(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 29.98 EUR
(6): Volume: 267 Unit price: 29.98 EUR
(7): Volume: 52 Unit price: 29.98 EUR
(8): Volume: 112 Unit price: 29.99 EUR
(9): Volume: 3,226 Unit price: 30 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 4,470 Volume weighted average price: 29.99152 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, acquisitions reported above are 7,000 shares.
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare