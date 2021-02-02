 

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces a Seven Vessel Transaction With Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 14:45  |  40   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK) a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes announced today that it has entered into an agreement with SCORPIO BULKERS INC.  (“Scorpio”) (NYSE: SALT) to acquire seven vessels (the “Vessels”), by assuming the outstanding lease obligations of the Vessels which are currently at $102.3 million.  As consideration, the Company will issue to Scorpio three million newly issued SBLK shares.   The transaction is subject to the approval of the lessor and customary documentation.

The transaction was negotiated by the Company on the basis of NAV to NAV.

Below are the details of the Vessels:

# Vessel Type Yard Country Year
Built 		DWT Scrubber
Fitted
1 SBI Pegasus Ultramax Chengxi China 2015 64,000 No
2 SBI Ursa Ultramax DACKS China 2015 61,600 No
3 SBI Subaru Ultramax DACKS China 2015 61,000 Yes
4 SBI Capoeira Kamsarmax Hudong China 2015 82,000 No
5 SBI Carioca Kamsarmax Hudong China 2015 81,300 Yes
6 SBI Lambada Kamsarmax Hudong China 2016 81,300 No
7 SBI Macarena Kamsarmax Hudong China 2016 81,600 Yes
               

The Vessels are expected to be delivered to the Company within the first and early second quarter of this year.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces a Seven Vessel Transaction With Scorpio Bulkers Inc. ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK) a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes announced today that it has entered into an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces That It Has Become a Signatory of the “Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change”
26.01.21
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Delivery of Three Capesize Vessels