Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces a Seven Vessel Transaction With Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK) a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes
announced today that it has entered into an agreement with SCORPIO BULKERS INC. (“Scorpio”) (NYSE: SALT) to acquire seven vessels (the “Vessels”), by assuming the outstanding lease
obligations of the Vessels which are currently at $102.3 million. As consideration, the Company will issue to Scorpio three million newly issued SBLK shares. The transaction is
subject to the approval of the lessor and customary documentation.
The transaction was negotiated by the Company on the basis of NAV to NAV.
Below are the details of the Vessels:
|#
|Vessel
|Type
|Yard
|Country
|
Year
Built
|DWT
|
Scrubber
Fitted
|1
|SBI Pegasus
|Ultramax
|Chengxi
|China
|2015
|64,000
|No
|2
|SBI Ursa
|Ultramax
|DACKS
|China
|2015
|61,600
|No
|3
|SBI Subaru
|Ultramax
|DACKS
|China
|2015
|61,000
|Yes
|4
|SBI Capoeira
|Kamsarmax
|Hudong
|China
|2015
|82,000
|No
|5
|SBI Carioca
|Kamsarmax
|Hudong
|China
|2015
|81,300
|Yes
|6
|SBI Lambada
|Kamsarmax
|Hudong
|China
|2016
|81,300
|No
|7
|SBI Macarena
|Kamsarmax
|Hudong
|China
|2016
|81,600
|Yes
The Vessels are expected to be delivered to the Company within the first and early second quarter of this year.
