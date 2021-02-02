 

Coherus BioSciences to Receive $50 million Strategic Investment from Immuno-Oncology Partner Junshi Biosciences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A day after announcing their new immuno-oncology collaboration, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS) (“Coherus”) announced that Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) (“Junshi Biosciences”) intends to make a strategic investment of $50 million in Coherus pursuant to the terms of the definitive stock purchase agreement.  

“We view our collaboration with Coherus as a strategic long-term partnership for the development and commercialization of toripalimab and promising PD-1 combination candidates,” said Dr. Ning LI, CEO of Junshi Biosciences. “We wanted to invest in Coherus so we could share our future growth together and mutual success with these programs.”  

“We appreciate this vote of confidence and commitment in Coherus, and we are pleased to have Junshi Biosciences as a partner and now also as a shareholder,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus.  

Closing of the strategic investment is subject to obtaining requisite market and securities authorities approvals and to clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

About Junshi Biosciences

Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R&D pipeline comprising 27 innovative drug candidates and two biosimilars, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurological, and infectious diseases. Junshi Biosciences was the first Chinese pharmaceutical company that obtained marketing approval for an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China. Its first-in-human anti-BTLA antibody for solid tumors was the first in the world to be approved for clinical trials by the FDA and NMPA, and its anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody was the first in China to be approved for clinical trials by the NMPA. In early 2020, Junshi Biosciences joined forces with the Institute of Microbiology Chinese Academy of Science and Eli Lilly to co-develop JS016, China’s first neutralizing fully human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2, which has entered clinical trials and is now a part of the company’s continuous innovation for disease control and prevention of the global pandemic. Junshi Biosciences has over 2,000 employees in the United States (San Francisco and Maryland) and China (Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou). For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coherus BioSciences to Receive $50 million Strategic Investment from Immuno-Oncology Partner Junshi Biosciences REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A day after announcing their new immuno-oncology collaboration, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS) (“Coherus”) announced that Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi Biosciences’ PD-1, toripalimab, in United States and Canada
22.01.21
Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
07.01.21
Coherus BioSciences Appoints Alan Mendelson and Mark Stolper to Board of Directors
05.01.21
Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
211
Coherus BioSciences eine