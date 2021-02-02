Coherus BioSciences to Receive $50 million Strategic Investment from Immuno-Oncology Partner Junshi Biosciences

“We view our collaboration with Coherus as a strategic long-term partnership for the development and commercialization of toripalimab and promising PD-1 combination candidates,” said Dr. Ning LI, CEO of Junshi Biosciences. “We wanted to invest in Coherus so we could share our future growth together and mutual success with these programs.”

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A day after announcing their new immuno-oncology collaboration, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS) (“Coherus”) announced that Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) (“Junshi Biosciences”) intends to make a strategic investment of $50 million in Coherus pursuant to the terms of the definitive stock purchase agreement.

“We appreciate this vote of confidence and commitment in Coherus, and we are pleased to have Junshi Biosciences as a partner and now also as a shareholder,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus.

Closing of the strategic investment is subject to obtaining requisite market and securities authorities approvals and to clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

About Junshi Biosciences

Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R&D pipeline comprising 27 innovative drug candidates and two biosimilars, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurological, and infectious diseases. Junshi Biosciences was the first Chinese pharmaceutical company that obtained marketing approval for an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China. Its first-in-human anti-BTLA antibody for solid tumors was the first in the world to be approved for clinical trials by the FDA and NMPA, and its anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody was the first in China to be approved for clinical trials by the NMPA. In early 2020, Junshi Biosciences joined forces with the Institute of Microbiology Chinese Academy of Science and Eli Lilly to co-develop JS016, China’s first neutralizing fully human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2, which has entered clinical trials and is now a part of the company’s continuous innovation for disease control and prevention of the global pandemic. Junshi Biosciences has over 2,000 employees in the United States (San Francisco and Maryland) and China (Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou). For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com.