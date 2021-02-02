 

Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim Analysis of Open-label Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
- Patients’ Cognition Improved 1.6 Points on ADAS-Cog11 -

 - Patients’ Behavior Improved 1.3 Points on NPI -

- Improvements Maintained at 6 Months -

- Results Support Advancing Simufilam into Phase 3 Clinical Program -

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) today announced results of an interim analysis from an open-label study of simufilam, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Patients’ cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, with no safety issues.

In a clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health and conducted by Cassava Sciences, six months of simufilam treatment improved cognition scores by 1.6 points on ADAS-Cog11, a 10% mean improvement from baseline to month 6. In these same patients, simufilam also improved dementia-related behavior, such as anxiety, delusions and agitation, by 1.3 points on the Neuropsychiatric Inventory, a 29% mean improvement from baseline to month 6.  

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease. Over time, a patient’s cognition will always worsen. “Experience based on longitudinal studies of ambulatory patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease suggest that scores on ADAS-cog decline by 6 - 12 points per year”, according to FDA’s Prescription Information sheet for ARICEPT (donepezil), a drug approved for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer’s type1.

“We could not be more pleased with these interim results,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “We would have been satisfied to show simufilam stabilizes cognition in patients over 6 months. An improvement in cognition and behavior tells us this drug candidate has potential to provide lasting treatment effects for people living with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s an exciting development.”

The safety profile of simufilam in the interim analysis was consistent with prior human studies. There were no drug-related serious adverse events. Adverse events were mild and transient.

“Today’s data once again suggests simufilam could be a transformative, novel therapeutic,” added Nadav Friedmann, PhD, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “It appears the drug’s unique mechanism of action has potential to provide a treatment benefit following 6 months of dosing.”

About the Interim Analysis
Cassava Sciences’ on-going, one-year, open-label, multi-center study is evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of simufilam 100 mg twice daily in 100 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. This study was initiated March 2020 and is now approximately 80% enrolled. Today’s pre-planned interim analysis summarizes clinical data at the midway point of enrollment, i.e., the first 50 patients who have completed at least 6 months of drug treatment.

