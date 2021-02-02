 

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming-GGToor.com January Tournament Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Thomasville, Georgia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its last two January tournament results.

The last two tournaments in January were great for participation; the Smite Game tournament started with over thirty teams facing off in a best of three, single elimination bracket. Many teams came in eager for a fight in this 5v5 conquest brawl and to claim their piece of the $500 USD prize pool!

Throughout the tournament, one team had the heart of the Twitch Stream. Team IKEA and their famous Jungler LAMP with his mighty Fenrir was quite the hot topic within the stream. IKEA did not have an easy path to the finals, but made it there with some great plays, including winning their first quarter-finals game with an unexpected rush of the Titan.

Meanwhile, Anti Sata Gaming made their way to the finals dropping only one game the entire weekend, in their Semi Finals match, where they had to really show what they could do against Jmac Tierlist. These two teams were quite exceptional. Jmac Tierlist showed great promise in rising through the brackets, but Anti Sata Gaming was able to find a way to edge them out and take the series, knocking Team Jmac Tierlist out of contention for first – they had to settle for taking third.

After playing for hours, Team IKEA and Team ASG were finally able to face off against one another for the grand prize. IKEA put up a good fight but proved unable to overcome the well-executed game plan of Team Anti Sata Gaming, dropping the series 2-0, and Team ASG was crowned the first winner of the GGtoor Smite Conquest Tournament #1!

With GGToor / Shadow Gaming support providing a tasty prize pool of $600, some of Europe’s top teams were coaxed out of their post-season hiatus, and others took the opportunity to try out new contenders. As the event began to unfold it seemed likely that FAINT gaming would be the top dogs. They certainly proved their worth against Bus Crew, but we are getting ahead of ourselves here. First Bus Crew had to stand up to the might of Mongi Mode. 

Mongi Mode went into their match guns full blazing. joseph_ (a.k.a. Yak) provided the main killing force with round after round of impossible pipes; despite this, the coordinated efforts of Bus Crew enabled them to get two points on the board before Mongi Mode even had one. Cp_snakewater would finally fall to Bus Crew 6:2, with both Cuby and unikeko having a crack at cheeky back caps. 

