 

Significant IP Anomaly Identified at Marimaca Copper Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce the results of an induced polarization (“IP”) survey completed at the Marimaca Copper Project (“Marimaca” or “the Project”), which has identified an extensive chargeability anomaly below the Company’s flagship Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”). The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the MOD in 2020, which highlighted its unique characteristics and shows the Project has the potential to be among the lowest capital and operating cost copper projects when in production, delivering a post tax NPV8 of US$524m using a US$3.15/lb copper price (refer to release: 4 August 2020). The PEA is considered preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative, geologically, to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the PEA will be realized. The PEA is based on the material assumptions outlined in the release dated the 4th of August 2020.

Highlights

  • Extensive high chargeability anomaly identified, indicating widespread presence of sulphide mineralization below the MOD
  • Survey results provide numerous targets for the upcoming drilling campaign
  • Survey results provide additional information regarding structural controls of mineralization and continue to add to the geological understanding of Marimaca
  • Surface geological mapping and geochemical sampling at Cindy target completed, results pending
  • IP results for Mercedes and Cindy targets expected imminently

Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:

“We are very pleased with the results of the IP survey, which show a large, laterally extensive, chargeability anomaly beneath the Marimaca Oxide Deposit. This provides us with valuable data to inform drill hole targeting.

“The IP has provided significant additional structural information, including highlighting the importance of the various cross-cutting fault structures for the mineralization at Marimaca. This has provided us with several areas of focus for drilling at the Marimaca Sulphide Target.

“We have also completed IP and geochemical sampling at our Cindy and Mercedes targets and are now assembling a considerable portfolio of targets which we believe could represent repetitions of Marimaca style mineralization, close to our flagship Marimaca Copper Project.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Significant IP Anomaly Identified at Marimaca Copper Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce the results of an induced polarization (“IP”) survey completed at the Marimaca Copper …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus