 

World High Life Subsidiary, Love Hemp, Broadens Exposure with Extensive Product Launch into Popular UK, Ireland Stores

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World High Life (OTCQB: WRHLF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, have bounded into the new year with a product launch in almost one-thousand Holland & Barrett International retail stores and the company's vast online presence throughout the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland.  It’s a relationship that adds plenty of exposure to the London-based CBD company as it prepares to parlay what was an extremely successful 2020 campaign into an even stronger year of sales for Love Hemp in 2021.

Love Hemp has successfully launched 10 products, including multiple sprays and capsules, across 880 Holland & Barrett stores throughout the UK and Ireland, and online at https://www.hollandandbarrett.com.  The company said that the products it placed with Holland & Barrett “contain a variety of strengths from 600 mg CBD to 3,000 mg CBD to ensure there is something for everyone whether they are a CBD beginner or an experienced consumer.” 

Holland & Barrett provides more than 9,000 SKUs to its customers across a wide range of products, including vitamins and supplements, sports nutrition, natural beauty, and food and drink.  And with over 145 years of experience in the industry, Holland & Barrett is one of the world’s leading health and wellness retailers and the largest in Europe, making the company an ideal partner for Love Hemp and its efforts to become a worldwide brand.

In addition to retail shelf space and an expansive online presence, this deal presents Love Hemp with the opportunity to showcase its products alongside some of the world’s most famous vitamin, nutrition, and natural beauty brands, including Centrum, Seven Seas, MaxiNutrition, Dr Organic and Bioglan.  Love Hemp can now market to and capture a wider audience of shoppers as it continues to spearhead the development of the UK’s leading range of trusted CBD products.  All of Love Hemp’s products are certified THC free, third party tested under strict laboratory conditions, and have a guaranteed CBD concentration.

In addition to leading the UK in the development and sales of CBD products, it's important to Love Hemp to educate the consumer on all things CBD.  To that end, Love Hemp and Holland & Barrett have implemented a consumer education and awareness program in 400 of Holland & Barrett’s stores to build consumer knowledge around the benefits of CBD.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World High Life Subsidiary, Love Hemp, Broadens Exposure with Extensive Product Launch into Popular UK, Ireland Stores NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - World High Life (OTCQB: WRHLF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, have bounded into the new year with a product launch in almost one-thousand Holland & Barrett International retail stores and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus