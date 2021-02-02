World High Life Subsidiary, Love Hemp, Broadens Exposure with Extensive Product Launch into Popular UK, Ireland Stores

Love Hemp has successfully launched 10 products, including multiple sprays and capsules, across 880 Holland & Barrett stores throughout the UK and Ireland, and online at https://www.hollandandbarrett.com . The company said that the products it placed with Holland & Barrett “contain a variety of strengths from 600 mg CBD to 3,000 mg CBD to ensure there is something for everyone whether they are a CBD beginner or an experienced consumer.”

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World High Life (OTCQB: WRHLF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, have bounded into the new year with a product launch in almost one-thousand Holland & Barrett International retail stores and the company's vast online presence throughout the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland. It’s a relationship that adds plenty of exposure to the London-based CBD company as it prepares to parlay what was an extremely successful 2020 campaign into an even stronger year of sales for Love Hemp in 2021.

Holland & Barrett provides more than 9,000 SKUs to its customers across a wide range of products, including vitamins and supplements, sports nutrition, natural beauty, and food and drink. And with over 145 years of experience in the industry, Holland & Barrett is one of the world’s leading health and wellness retailers and the largest in Europe, making the company an ideal partner for Love Hemp and its efforts to become a worldwide brand.

In addition to retail shelf space and an expansive online presence, this deal presents Love Hemp with the opportunity to showcase its products alongside some of the world’s most famous vitamin, nutrition, and natural beauty brands, including Centrum, Seven Seas, MaxiNutrition, Dr Organic and Bioglan. Love Hemp can now market to and capture a wider audience of shoppers as it continues to spearhead the development of the UK’s leading range of trusted CBD products. All of Love Hemp’s products are certified THC free, third party tested under strict laboratory conditions, and have a guaranteed CBD concentration.

In addition to leading the UK in the development and sales of CBD products, it's important to Love Hemp to educate the consumer on all things CBD. To that end, Love Hemp and Holland & Barrett have implemented a consumer education and awareness program in 400 of Holland & Barrett’s stores to build consumer knowledge around the benefits of CBD.