 

ProMIS Neurosciences Offers Perspectives on Recent Progress in the Alzheimer’s/Amyloid Field

Two positive events in January support PMN310 “best in class” positioning

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today its perspectives on recent progress in the Alzheimer’s field.

Two important events occurred in January 2021, both of which we consider very positive for the Alzheimer’s field, for the updated amyloid hypothesis, and for ProMIS Neurosciences.   The FDA extended the PDUFA date (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) for review of Biogen’s aducanumab from March 7 to June 7, 2021, as announced on January 29. Lilly announced positive clinical results for their antibody, donanemab, on January 11, making it the third antibody with positive clinical results in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) due to its targeting of aggregated amyloid-beta (not amyloid monomer). Both these events have positive implications for ProMIS and PMN310, ProMIS’ lead antibody therapeutic candidate for AD.

“Several analysts predicted that the FDA might manage its dilemma of believing that aducanumab should be approved despite a negative advisory committee vote by waiting for data to come in from the ongoing high dose extension study, extending the PDUFA date, and then approving the product later. It appears that prediction was correct,” stated Eugene Williams, Executive Chairman of ProMIS Neurosciences. “In line with this assessment, we believe the FDA will issue an approval of aducanumab in the summer of 2021.”

Biogen’s announcement on January 29 was the first update on aducanumab since the events of early November 2020. The FDA came out Nov. 4, 2020 with unequivocally positive support for the approval of aducanumab, but that was followed by a negative advisory committee vote on Nov. 6.   As several analysts pointed out at the time, and as we noted in our communications, the FDA has frequently approved a drug in spite of a negative advisory committee vote, which is non-binding. Historically, the FDA has almost always done so after receiving additional information from the drug sponsor. In this case, it is clear that the FDA review division strongly believes, and we agree, that aducanumab at the high dose of 10mg/kg is clinically beneficial and merits approval. We believe that if the FDA were planning to deny approval, it is highly likely they would have already announced that decision, to allow Biogen to get on with the next step. We believe that the FDA will issue an approval of aducanumab in the summer of 2021.

