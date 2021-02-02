 

Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. Updates Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

Authentic Heroes Subsidiary To Launch YUNGBLUD Collectible Clothing Line

Somerset, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., Updates Shareholders

1st QTR Update

Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK: GFTX) updates its shareholders on the company’s financial filings, operations and its future plans.

Beginning a new year for us comes with accomplishments that seemed unsurmountable just a year ago given the global situation a hand. 2021 we feel will be a year filled with hurdles that have been crossed and opportunities that will change the face of the Company.

As it relates to the filing of our financials, we are at the end of the process of auditing our financials for 2019 and are confident that the 10-K for 2019 will be filed in the very near future.

Subsequent to the filing of the 2019 10-K, we will begin the process of filing the 10-Q for first quarter 2020, and the balance of the quarterly reports due for 2020 moving us much closer to the goal of becoming “fully reporting” and up-listing to OTCQB and having the STOP sign removed from our “ticker”.

The Company has discussed its approach with both the regulators and OTC MARKETS and we are confident that our approach is both achievable and acceptable. Ultimately, Global Fiber will become a fully reporting company in the not too distant future.

As it relates to our operations, Authentic Heroes will be the tip of the spear for Global since it will have the ability to generate sales and profit in the very near future with licenses we already have.

We are particularly excited about the prospects we have with YUNGBLUD the musical artist. YUNGBLUD recently had the # 1 ranked album in the UK while also having the “most engaged” audience on Instagram. This makes for a powerful combination when selling merchandise via e-commerce.

YUNGBLUD’s management team has been working diligently with us on finishing the final designs for a line of “Special Edition” collectible clothing which will include Tees, Pullover Hoodies, YUNGBLUD’s famous “pink socks” and the “Underrated Youth” flag that he paraded on stage with and some of the merchandise will be signed by YUNGBLUD. 

In conjunction with each sale a portion of the proceeds will go to help fund the WAR CHILD charity https://www.warchild.org/ which is YUNGBLUD’s charity and we are proud to be involved in helping their cause
             
To further augment our combined marketing efforts, Yungblud has made a video speaking about: The articles of clothing that he is giving to Authentic Heroes from his 2019 sold out tour, the War Child charity, and his relationship with Authentic Heroes.  

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. Updates Shareholders Authentic Heroes Subsidiary To Launch YUNGBLUD Collectible Clothing LineSomerset, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., Updates Shareholders 1st QTR Update Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK: GFTX) updates …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus