Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. Updates Shareholders

Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK: GFTX) updates its shareholders on the company’s financial filings, operations and its future plans.

Beginning a new year for us comes with accomplishments that seemed unsurmountable just a year ago given the global situation a hand. 2021 we feel will be a year filled with hurdles that have been crossed and opportunities that will change the face of the Company.

As it relates to the filing of our financials, we are at the end of the process of auditing our financials for 2019 and are confident that the 10-K for 2019 will be filed in the very near future.

Subsequent to the filing of the 2019 10-K, we will begin the process of filing the 10-Q for first quarter 2020, and the balance of the quarterly reports due for 2020 moving us much closer to the goal of becoming “fully reporting” and up-listing to OTCQB and having the STOP sign removed from our “ticker”.

The Company has discussed its approach with both the regulators and OTC MARKETS and we are confident that our approach is both achievable and acceptable. Ultimately, Global Fiber will become a fully reporting company in the not too distant future.

As it relates to our operations, Authentic Heroes will be the tip of the spear for Global since it will have the ability to generate sales and profit in the very near future with licenses we already have.

We are particularly excited about the prospects we have with YUNGBLUD the musical artist. YUNGBLUD recently had the # 1 ranked album in the UK while also having the “most engaged” audience on Instagram. This makes for a powerful combination when selling merchandise via e-commerce.

YUNGBLUD’s management team has been working diligently with us on finishing the final designs for a line of “Special Edition” collectible clothing which will include Tees, Pullover Hoodies, YUNGBLUD’s famous “pink socks” and the “Underrated Youth” flag that he paraded on stage with and some of the merchandise will be signed by YUNGBLUD.

In conjunction with each sale a portion of the proceeds will go to help fund the WAR CHILD charity https://www.warchild.org/ which is YUNGBLUD’s charity and we are proud to be involved in helping their cause



To further augment our combined marketing efforts, Yungblud has made a video speaking about: The articles of clothing that he is giving to Authentic Heroes from his 2019 sold out tour, the War Child charity, and his relationship with Authentic Heroes.