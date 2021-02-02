 

Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.02.2021   

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that Canadian gold production took a hit in 2020. The country produced 1,160 koz of gold in Q2 2020, a significant drop from the 1,482 koz produced over the same period in 2019. However, the gold market looks likely to surge in 2021 and the Great White North is once again an attractive destination for the mining industry. The global health crisis was a significant cause for the drop in production last year, and companies are looking to make up for lost time. New mines are set for exploration and development and major miners are set to ramp up production in the coming months as companies like Fury Gold Mines (NYSE: FURY) (TSX: FURY), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL) (TSX: KL), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM), and Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) explore and develop Canadian assets. Due in part to these companies, Canadian gold output is set to rise to 7.6Moz by 2023.

Fury Gold Mines Develops Prime Canadian Gold Assets

Fury Gold Mines (TSX: FURY) (NYSE American: FURY) is focused on new discovery and resource growth at its properties in some of Canada's most prolific districts. 2021 promises to be a big year for Fury as the company brings these assets closer to production through project development and potential new discoveries.

Fury's flagship project is its wholly-owned 24,000 hectare Eau Claire Project in the James Bay region in Northern Quebec. In 2021, the company plans to focus on expanding the Eau Claire deposit while also drill testing additional targets throughout the property. The company is working towards a goal of producing around 150k to 200k ounces annually from Eau Claire. The company is also developing its Homestake Ridge project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle, which reported 165,993 oz of total indicated gold at Homestake at 7.02 g/t in 2019, as well as its Committee Bay Gold Project in Nunavut located along the Committee Bay Greenstone Belt.

"We are anticipating a very active and exciting year as we continue drilling to add ounces and discover new areas of high-grade mineralization both at depth and at surface along the deposit trend," Fury President and CEO Mike Timmins said in a recent release.

"We will continue to apply our systematic exploration approach as we advance our entire project portfolio in 2021 and position our shareholders to also benefit from the large-scale exploration programs planned later in the year at Homestake Ridge and Committee Bay," Timmins said.

Wertpapier


