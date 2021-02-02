Global Text-To-Speech Market Expected to Reach $5.0 Billion By 2026, Registering a CAGR of 14.6%

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 situation has positively affected R&R and the introduction of various text-to0speech software and solutions. The demand for such solutions has significantly risen to social distancing and stay-at-home regulations worldwide. The increased demand for these solutions is expected to exhibit a higher adoption in industries and healthcare, e-learning and media and entertainment, to optimize the overall executions of their respective operations. A report from MarketsAndMarkets projected that the text-to-speech market was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The report said: "Services are expected to hold a major share during the forecast period. Services play a vital role in the functionality of text-to-speech software. They are an integral step in deploying tools and are taken care of by solution, platform, and service providers. The major companies in various industries are adopting text-to-speech to deal with the rapidly increasing audio/video-based content. This is helping companies find new ways to tap the wealth of data to develop new products, services, and processes, thus gaining a competitive advantage… The neural and custom voice type is expected to account for a larger market size during the forecast period owing to its ability to generate speech with humanlike intonation, engagement, and personalized user experience, which is expected to drive the adoption of neural and custom voice systems and software during the forecast period." Active tech companies in the market this week include Zoom Video Communication, Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK), Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), RingCentral, Inc (NYSE: RNG).

MarketsAndMarkets continued: "The cloud segment, on the contrary, benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and enhanced IT security. The growing adoption of SaaS applications by enterprises is generating huge growth prospects for cloud-based text-to-speech software. The cloud-based deployment mode is expected to account for larger market size and its market is growing at a higher CAGR. The COVID-19 crisis has also driven the growth of the market for cloud-based deployment mode due to its scalability, security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness."