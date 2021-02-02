 

ClaimFox’s Claim File Request Fulfillment Integration for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

ClaimFox, Inc., an expert in claim file request fulfillment and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ClaimFox’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

eRequest, by ClaimFox is a full-service solution for insurers that fulfills, at the highest level of data security, requests for copies of claim files from outside parties. ClaimFox handles the entire process from start to finish in a timely manner, allowing users to focus their time and energy on other important tasks, enhancing users’ productivity. The ClaimFox integration with ClaimCenter enables users to begin request fulfillment from the claim interface inside ClaimCenter, streamlining the fulfillment process. Requests and claim documents can be quickly uploaded and directly submitted to eRequest through the Document Request tab within ClaimCenter. After requests are submitted, ClaimFox creates a complete claim file copy that fulfills the request, including redaction of any confidential or privileged information, and delivers the prepared claim file copy to the requester through a secure portal, at no cost to the insurer.

Insurers using ClaimFox’s Guidewire integration can:

  • Quickly upload a request or subpoena and the associated claim documents directly to eRequest through Guidewire;
  • Eliminate internal costs and inefficient processes, while conserving internal resources associated with fulfilling claim file requests; and
  • Automatically receive status updates within Guidewire to track the entire lifecycle of the request.

“ClaimFox guarantees that insurers who integrate with eRequest through Guidewire will see centralization, compliance, and complete oversight of all requests, along with high levels of security in handling their sensitive claims information,” said Fig Annunziato, CEO, ClaimFox. “We strive to be an invaluable resource for insurance professionals, taking on this labor intensive process to allow them to focus on more important tasks. We are thrilled to make our solution easily accessible for users directly within Guidewire.”

