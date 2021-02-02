 

National CineMedia (NCM) and Harkins Theatres Sign Long-Term Cinema Advertising Agreement

02.02.2021   

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., and Harkins Theatres, the premier movie exhibitor of the Western U.S. and the fifth-largest exhibitor in America, have signed a long-term cinema advertising affiliate agreement to bring NCM’s Noovie pre-show entertainment program to millions of Harkins movie fans across the Southwest. With the addition of Harkins Theatres, NCM’s national theater network now includes all of the top five exhibitors in the country.

With over 500 screens, Harkins Theatres is also the largest independently owned theatre company in the country, delivering Ultimate Moviegoing for over 87 years. Harkins operates 33 premier theater locations in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oklahoma, and will now present NCM’s premium Noovie entertainment pre-show on all of its screens. Noovie, hosted by Maria Menounos, gives movie audiences a reason to arrive at the theater early to discover what’s next in entertainment, with exclusive content, in-theater gaming, and engaging advertising from national, regional and local brands.

“We are very excited to embark on this new partnership with NCM and introduce the Noovie program to our guests. This agreement represents further evidence of the resilience and growth opportunities for the cinema industry,” said Harkins Theatres CFO and Senior Vice President Tyler Cooper.

Harkins joins NCM’s network at an optimistic time in both the movie and advertising industry. The 2021 film slate is stacking up for a big summer, fall, and holiday movie season following the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. Meanwhile, younger audiences are continuing to abandon ad-supported television, and audiences of all ages are eager to get off the couch and get back out to the movies. For brands seeking to reach this highly-sought-after 18-49 and 18-34 audience demographic, Cinema is an attractive TV GRP replacement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Harkins Theatres to NCM — America’s largest cinema advertising network. Harkins’ industry leading and growing attendance per screen, in addition to its state-of-the-art theaters in key markets, enhances our already strong national media network,” said NCM CEO Tom Lesinski. “Brands rely on NCM for ratings in the biggest markets, and we especially see Harkins bolstering our coverage in California, Colorado, and particularly in Phoenix, the number #11 DMA.”

