City of Tampa Deploys Everbridge Software Platform to Help Keep Residents and Attendees Safe During This Sunday’s U.S. Football Championship

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the City of Tampa will deploy the company’s Mass Notification platform to alert residents, visitors and attendees of Sunday’s U.S. Football Championship in the event of an emergency, disruption or need to share important information. 2021 marks the fifth time that the Big Game’s host city utilized Everbridge to keep fans safe and informed. In previous years, Everbridge supported the cities of Miami , Atlanta , Houston, and Santa Clara as they played host to the championship.

City of Tampa Deploys Everbridge to Help Keep Residents and Attendees Safe During This Sunday’s U.S. Football Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

Tampa officials urge local residents and attendees to opt in to receive important updates on their mobile phones. Text messages may include COVID-19 safety protocols, traffic, weather, and event alerts, including street closures and detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, and updates throughout the day.

As the nation’s highest profile sporting event takes place amid the pandemic, more than 100 million viewers worldwide will tune in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Due to coronavirus concerns, the stadium will seat around 22,000 fans, of whom 7,500 will be vaccinated healthcare workers.

“A resilient, comprehensive critical communications system represents an essential tool for large cities like Tampa that need to notify thousands rapidly and efficiently,” noted Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer for Everbridge. “Everbridge is proud to serve major cities, states, and entire countries, especially when the eyes of the world are focused on them during major events like this Sunday’s championship.”

Everbridge powers Tampa’s emergency alerting system, which is part of the AlertFlorida program that enables a network of government agencies, hospitals, universities, airports, and businesses statewide to share life-saving information and respond more quickly to emergency situations. As part of this statewide network, Everbridge provides risk intelligence and emergency alerting to hundreds of organizations across all of Florida’s 67 counties, connecting the public and private sectors and allowing them to share critical data and notifications.