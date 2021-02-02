Tauriga Sciences Inc. Expands Its International Presence Through Opening of Tauri-Gum Store on the Jumia Online Marketplace Platform

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has expanded its international presence through the opening of its Tauri-Gum Store on the Jumia Online Marketplace Platform (“Seller Center”). Jumia Technologies (“Jumia”) is a leading E-Commerce Platform and Marketplace that services countries located within the African Continent. The Company’s flagship brand, Tauri-Gum, is: Halal Certified, Kosher Certified, Contains No THC, and its packaging is translated into 6 different languages (including English, Arabic, and French). The Tauri-Gum product line is presently comprised of 7 SKUs, including 2 SKUs of Cannabinoid-Free Supplement Chewing Gums (Vitamin C + Zinc & Caffeine Infused Versions).



The Company is currently in the process of listing its Products on its newly established Tauri-Gum Store – on the Jumia Online Marketplace. The Company has already received approval, from Jumia, for listing its Pear Bellini Flavor Tauri-Gum. With respect to fulfillment and shipping product to the designated international jurisdictions, the Company has satisfactorily addressed the required logistics issues.

The Company is focused, over the course of Calendar Year 2021 on the international roll-out of its innovative Products and Product Lines. The Company believes that the successful penetration of select international markets has the potential to create short, intermediate, and long-term shareholder value. The Company is currently in productive discussions with potential Distribution Partner(s), aimed at expediting its international expansion initiatives. Should the Company be successful in consummating a Partnership(s), it will notify shareholders in a timely manner.