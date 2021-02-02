 

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Termination of FQM Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 14:51  |  54   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) (OTCQB:CEGMF) announces that its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary Minera Til Til SpA (“Til Til”) has received formal notice of termination dated February 1, 2021 from FQM Exploration (Chile) S.A. (“FQM”), a Chilean subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. of the Exploration and Option to Joint Venture Agreement (the “FQM Agreement”) originally entered into on or about April 27, 2020 between Minera Tamidak Limitada (“Tamidak”) and FQM. The FQM Agreement had been assigned to Til Til under the Asset Purchase and Contracts Assignment Agreement dated December 1, 2020 (the “APA”) entered into between Til Til and Tamidak pursuant to which Til Til acquired from Tamidak the mining concessions and other assets covering the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project. In accordance with the FQM Agreement, Til Til will receive the results of the 3D deep penetrating geophysical survey undertaken by FQM on the property and other data and recommendations but FQM will not continue with any further development work on the property and will cease to have the right to earn any equity interest in any joint venture company that may have been formed to further develop the property, all as further set out in the FQM Agreement. The parties will now proceed to formally terminate the FQM Agreement in accordance with Chilean law.  

The Company intends to review and analyze the data and recommendations to be provided by FQM in order to determine the best course of action for the Company with respect to the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is a minerals exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future plans for the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CEG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the Company’s inability to further develop the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project, if at all. Forward-looking statements contained herein, including, are made as of the date of this press release based on current expectations and beliefs and CEG disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information, contact:
Stephen W. Houghton, CEO
James Mac Auliffe
E-Mail: ceg@cegmining.com
Telephone: +56 9 9837 4476
Website:www.cegmining.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Termination of FQM Agreement TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) (OTCQB:CEGMF) announces that its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary Minera Til Til SpA (“Til Til”) has received formal notice of termination …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Far Resources Confirms 2940 g/t Silver and 66.5 g/t Gold and Widespread Silver/Gold Mineralisation ...(1) 
Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Brand-New Community in Frisco
Roche announces the upcoming launch of the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal allowing for patient ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:07 Uhr
Gold als Geldanlage: Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es und worauf sollte man beim Kauf achten?
14:50 Uhr
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
14:27 Uhr
In Edelmetalle investieren – Chancen, Risiken und Möglichkeiten
14:00 Uhr
Sandman Resource Estimate grows by 60%
10:00 Uhr
African Gold Group Announces Drill Results Including 39.48 G/T AU Over 3.0 M
09:34 Uhr
Videoausblick: WallStreetBets, GameStop - "To the moon"?
09:30 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Silber im Visier der Spekulanten
08:46 Uhr
DAX: Rückeroberung des SMA 50
07:54 Uhr
#silversqueeze - PARTY LÄUFT : *** VÖLLIGER WAHNSINN *** SILBER-AKTIEN explodieren! Vizsla Resources meldet Bohrung mit über 10kg Silber! BUY
01.02.21
Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-Paul Lacasse as Head of Its First Nations Engagement and Social Acceptability Committee

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:32 Uhr
71.481
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
11.01.21
1
Sichere Häfen im Blickpunkt: Feiert Gold 2021 ein Comeback? Experte sieht Aufwärtspotenzial von 20 b
10.01.21
542
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
22.12.20
2
SILBER: Silber nimmt Anlauf!
18.12.20
13
Im Check: Crashprognosen: Streitthema: Brauchen wir Crashprognosen von Crashpropheten wie Müller, Ot