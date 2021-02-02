Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Termination of FQM Agreement

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) (OTCQB:CEGMF) announces that its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary Minera Til Til SpA (“Til Til”) has received formal notice of termination dated February 1, 2021 from FQM Exploration (Chile) S.A. (“FQM”), a Chilean subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. of the Exploration and Option to Joint Venture Agreement (the “FQM Agreement”) originally entered into on or about April 27, 2020 between Minera Tamidak Limitada (“Tamidak”) and FQM. The FQM Agreement had been assigned to Til Til under the Asset Purchase and Contracts Assignment Agreement dated December 1, 2020 (the “APA”) entered into between Til Til and Tamidak pursuant to which Til Til acquired from Tamidak the mining concessions and other assets covering the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project. In accordance with the FQM Agreement, Til Til will receive the results of the 3D deep penetrating geophysical survey undertaken by FQM on the property and other data and recommendations but FQM will not continue with any further development work on the property and will cease to have the right to earn any equity interest in any joint venture company that may have been formed to further develop the property, all as further set out in the FQM Agreement. The parties will now proceed to formally terminate the FQM Agreement in accordance with Chilean law.



The Company intends to review and analyze the data and recommendations to be provided by FQM in order to determine the best course of action for the Company with respect to the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project.