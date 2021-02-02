 

Allied Completes Acquisition of Pacific Sun Fungi A Leader in the Psilocybin Space

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID) – an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to announce a follow up to it’s press release of December 24th, 2020 announcing the signing of a letter of intent to acquire the psilocybin company Pacific Sun Fungi (“Pacific Sun”). Allied has now completed the acquisition of Pacific Sun Fungi which is now a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Allied.

Additionally, this acquisition further expands upon Allied’s press release of October 20, 2020 communicating the submission of the provisional patent for Allied’s functional mushroom formulation targeting major depression and anxiety. Allied has added to the data set of that submission with the novel discoveries that the Allied science team continues to research.

Along with the proprietary functional mushroom formulation under provisional patent, a full scope treatment regime involving Allied’s specific CBD and terpene products is ready to add to the patent. This is the first full scope treatment of it’s kind that involves a specific psilocybin treatment regime that is bridged with a cannabinoid therapy approach. A full scope psilocybin and cannabinoid treatment approach to mental health.

Pacific Sun is a British Columbia corporation that has been working on research and development activities in the psilocybin space and holds several formulations that have been tested under physician supervision. Pacific Sun also has proprietary extraction knowledge and proprietary formulations for several specific disease targets and physician-led therapy protocols. Allied is interested to bring these products through the appropriate research rigor to prove the efficacy for specific disease targets.

Pacific Sun has many products ready for clinical intake that consist of both novel functional mushroom formulations including psilocybin and additional medical mushrooms. Allied will be researching, and intends to bring to market, a 100mg psilocybin formulation, a 250mg formulation. In addition to this, novel dosing technologies will also be explored.

Over the past two years, in parallel with psilocybin moving into the pharmaceutical research realm, Allied has continued to develop it’s pharmaceutical research infrastructure. This represents the evolution of Allied beyond specific cannabis-based therapies to more pharma-based health targets.

