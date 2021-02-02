 

Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of sports betting and esports had reached new highs last year. As the pandemic prompted millions to begin social distancing and transition to work or study from home, many online services also saw a surge in demand. 2020 was also marked with several important legal and political victories for the sports betting sector. As the legal infrastructure became friendlier towards online gambling, many companies in the gambling industry began to offer additional betting options. In the United States, for example, there are several states that offer online casino gaming services, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware. Michigan had also just recently passed legislation which will allow it to launch similar services, Shared reports. Furthermore, 2021 seems to follow the trend, as Governor Charlie Baker has filed and introduced a bill that would legalize sports betting in Massachusetts. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN), Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD)

The most significant boost to the sports betting segment is attributed to the usage of smartphones, which allow bettors to bet at anytime and anywhere. In addition, innovative technologies such as Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and VR are changing the intricacies in many fields, including gambling in an online casino. However, technology is also greatly responsible for the exploding popularity of esports. In recent years, major developments in how video games and esports competitions are organized have occurred. As a result, more investors have been attracted towards this young market, and at this point, it is considered a mainstream industry. This segment also includes gambling and the betting features associated with it, thus resembling the online sports betting segment. 

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) and Vancouver-based OneComply Inc. announced last month that they have, "entered into a partnership. OneComply, a compliance and licensing solution, will assist FansUnite as they enter additional North American legalized gaming jurisdictions by advising on protocol and strategy.

This move follows the June 2020 announcement by FansUnite of the amalgamation with Vancouver-based Askott Entertainment Inc. to create one of Canada's leading online gaming companies, focused on sports betting, esports wagering, and casino games.

