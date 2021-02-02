Trostberg, February 2, 2021 - The Management Board of AlzChem Group AG decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board and in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2019, to buy back, starting February 8, 2021 and for a maximum of twelve months, up to 50,000 shares of the company at a total purchase price of up to EUR 1 million (excl. incidental acquisition costs) via the stock exchange.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback AlzChem Group AG decides to buy back shares for up to EUR 1 million 02-Feb-2021 / 15:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The buyback will be carried out for the purpose of acquiring an acquisition currency that is favorable from the company's point of view; the use of the shares for other legally permissible purposes covered by the authorization of the Annual General Meeting is thus not excluded.

Further details of the buyback program will be announced separately immediately before its commencement.



Sabine Sieber

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

+49 8621 86-2888

02-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: AlzChem Group AG Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 83308 Trostberg Germany Phone: +498621862888 Fax: +49862186502888 E-mail: ir@alzchem.com Internet: www.alzchem.com ISIN: DE000A2YNT30 WKN: A2YNT3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1165192

End of Announcement DGAP News Service