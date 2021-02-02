DGAP-Adhoc AlzChem Group AG decides to buy back shares for up to EUR 1 million
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Trostberg, February 2, 2021 - The Management Board of AlzChem Group AG decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board and in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2019, to buy back, starting February 8, 2021 and for a maximum of twelve months, up to 50,000 shares of the company at a total purchase price of up to EUR 1 million (excl. incidental acquisition costs) via the stock exchange.
The buyback will be carried out for the purpose of acquiring an acquisition currency that is favorable from the company's point of view; the use of the shares for other legally permissible purposes covered by the authorization of the Annual General Meeting is thus not excluded.
Further details of the buyback program will be announced separately immediately before its commencement.
Sabine Sieber
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
+49 8621 86-2888
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AlzChem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1165192
|
|
