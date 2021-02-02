 

DGAP-Adhoc AlzChem Group AG decides to buy back shares for up to EUR 1 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
AlzChem Group AG decides to buy back shares for up to EUR 1 million

02-Feb-2021 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trostberg, February 2, 2021 - The Management Board of AlzChem Group AG decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board and in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2019, to buy back, starting February 8, 2021 and for a maximum of twelve months, up to 50,000 shares of the company at a total purchase price of up to EUR 1 million (excl. incidental acquisition costs) via the stock exchange.

The buyback will be carried out for the purpose of acquiring an acquisition currency that is favorable from the company's point of view; the use of the shares for other legally permissible purposes covered by the authorization of the Annual General Meeting is thus not excluded.

Further details of the buyback program will be announced separately immediately before its commencement.

Sabine Sieber
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
+49 8621 86-2888

02-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1165192

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1165192  02-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

