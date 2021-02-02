AMN Healthcare Achieves High Ranking in LGBTQ Corporate Equality Index

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting a wide variety of LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the United States. For the past three years, AMN Healthcare has received a 95 percentile ranking in the HRC Corporate Equality Index.

“AMN Healthcare and all of our team members are dedicated to equality and equity in the workplace and in our local and global communities. We are honored to have our commitment and actions recognized by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “We pledge to all our stakeholders and team members that we will continue our mission to bring equality for all LGBTQ people everywhere.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long-overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

About HRC

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information about HRC, visit https://www.hrc.org/.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

