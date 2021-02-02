 

AMN Healthcare Achieves High Ranking in LGBTQ Corporate Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) received a top ranking – 95 out of 100 – in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting a wide variety of LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the United States. For the past three years, AMN Healthcare has received a 95 percentile ranking in the HRC Corporate Equality Index.

“AMN Healthcare and all of our team members are dedicated to equality and equity in the workplace and in our local and global communities. We are honored to have our commitment and actions recognized by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “We pledge to all our stakeholders and team members that we will continue our mission to bring equality for all LGBTQ people everywhere.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long-overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

About HRC

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information about HRC, visit https://www.hrc.org/.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMN Healthcare Achieves High Ranking in LGBTQ Corporate Equality Index AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) received a top ranking – 95 out of 100 – in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
AMN Healthcare Achieves Top Ranking Among Healthcare Companies in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
19.01.21
AMN Healthcare Ranked by Customers as a Leader in Total Workforce Solutions
19.01.21
AMN Healthcare to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021
11.01.21
AMN Healthcare Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue; To Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference