 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $10.4 Million U.S. Military Contract for Full Motion Tracking Systems

02.02.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

February 2, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group’s Space & Component Technology Division, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, definitized a $10.4 million award from a U.S. military service branch. The order represents the first phase of a multi antenna program that consists of multiple full-motion large aperture antenna tracking systems.

"This award further illustrates that our customers continue to recognize the unique value of Comtech’s antenna products for their most important tracking projects," said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

For over 40 years, Comtech’s Space & Component Technology (“SCT”) division, located in Cypress, California, has specialized in the supply of high reliability microelectronics, supplying EEE parts for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications. Combining longstanding resources in Cypress, with new locations in Plano, Texas and Hampshire, United Kingdom, SCT also provides services encompassing all aspects of ground station life cycle management to include requirements definition and analysis, design, development and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing, civil works and construction, station installation and verification, operations and maintenance and decommissioning at end of life. A full line of satellite tracking antennas from 30cm to 13m, as well as RF feeds, radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, all for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, are also supplied to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.comtechspace.com.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL



Wertpapier


