QMA launches flexible ESG and active tax management SMA platform for RIAs

QMA, the quantitative equity and multi-asset solutions specialist of PGIM, the $1.4 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ), has launched PGIM Quant Select, the first service for registered investment advisors (RIAs) that combines active multifactor equity solutions with customized environmental, social and governance (ESG) and tax management. PGIM Quant Select delivers institutional-level experience from one of the world’s largest asset managers through an intuitive online platform enabled by San Francisco-based financial technology company Just Invest.

PGIM Quant Select offers five advantages that have not previously been delivered in combination for separately managed account (SMA) clients: active multifactor investing, tax management, custom ESG solutions, innovative technology, and flexible account minimums starting at $50,000.

“The future of the investment industry lies at the intersection of active management and customized solutions,” QMA’s chief executive officer Andrew Dyson said. “ESG investing is growing in popularity in the United States, but everyone’s definition of ESG is different, as are their sustainability goals. PGIM Quant Select takes a personalized approach to ESG, allowing advisors to align their clients’ investments with their values.”

Dyson continued, “With active quant at its core and flexible account minimums, PGIM Quant Select is democratizing ESG investing. We are opening up decades of institutional experience to a wider range of investors—all backed by the full capabilities of QMA.”

PGIM Quant Select seeks to deliver systematic solutions to individual investment problems, building portfolios based on a dynamic combination of factors. The new service draws from QMA’s 45 years of expertise providing quant-based solutions to institutional clients, harnessing fundamental insights built on academic and macroeconomic foundations.

The technology that powers PGIM Quant Select is designed specifically for ease of use, showcasing clear options for market exposure, tax expectations, and thematic and issue-driven sustainability with on-demand reporting. PGIM Quant Select allows clients to select their preferred level of ESG exposure. Customization includes specific stock restrictions and values-based investing options, which help investors align their portfolios with their personal beliefs.