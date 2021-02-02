Domo Honored as 2020-2021 Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution by Cloud Awards

This is the fifth consecutive year that Domo has been honored by the Cloud Awards for its modern BI platform. Domo was previously recognized for the Best in Mobile Cloud Solution (2019-2020), Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution (2017-2018 & 2018-2019), and Cloud Excellence and Data Innovation (2016-2017).

Domo , (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that it has won the 2020-2021 Cloud Award for Best Cloud Business Intelligence (BI) or Analytics Solution by international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards . This honor recognizes Domo’s modern BI platform, out of a field of 22 vendors, for its ability to deliver BI leverage at cloud scale in record time to any decision maker in any organization and in any industry.

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “Domo is a deserving winner of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards, and all of the winners of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards deserve a small place in history for their sheer belligerence and commitment to excellence in the environment of a devastating pandemic.”

“The Domo Business Cloud was built to unlock the value of data and make it consumable and actionable for everyone, while accelerating digital transformation initiatives that drive business forward,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “I’m thrilled that Domo has once again received this recognition. It is a testament to our team members, who work tirelessly to deliver the best technology solutions and experiences for our customers across the globe.”

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

