 

PROS Ramps Airline Group Sales to Accelerate Travel Recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced new editions of SaaS-based PROS Group Sales Optimizer (GSO), giving airlines like Etihad the power and control to offer group ticket sales through flexible, responsive self-serve channels. By bolstering agency portals and eliminating in-person sales engagement, GSO is designed to help airlines increase conversion rates by up to 50% and revenue streams by up to 26% to further power their road to recovery.

With the airline industry fighting back from a historic 66.3%1 decline year over year in passenger demand globally, strategic carriers are demanding innovative solutions that can create tailored experiences for all passenger types, particularly group sales, a lucrative source of revenue. Travelers and travel agents want speed, transparency and efficiency when booking travel – and for that experience to mirror other digital retail interactions.

“PROS GSO transformed Etihad’s groups business by introducing dynamic pricing, automation, and self-servicing capabilities for Sales and Travel agents to book groups within 60 seconds,” said Bhaskara Rao Guntreddy, Etihad Head of Solutions and Innovations, Revenue Management, Commercial. “Our sales team benefits from its usability, workflows, and capabilities to grow group traffic in both quality and revenue. The collaborative partnership helped PROS and Etihad to support the aviation industry by innovating new functionalities critical for airlines in attracting future passengers as they come back online.”

GSO Editions is the industry’s only comprehensive AI-based group revenue optimization solution. Packages include:

  • GSO Essentials: The first step to automating the sales process and harnessing the power of dynamic pricing in group sales management.
  • GSO Advantage: The next step to increase self-service, create flexibility for travel agents and reduce GDS costs.
  • GSO Ultimate: The final stop to end-to-end pricing, booking, payments and ticketing to revolutionize the airline group business.

“Innovation is the best and only path to airline recovery,” said PROS Solution Strategy Director for Travel, Aditi Mehta. “Bringing the group sales process into the 21st century is paramount to easily untap revenue sources paused during this extensive lock down period. PROS latest GSO solutions are a testament to just how deeply we understand the airline challenge and the need to deliver a superior digital customer experience to unleash revenue opportunities needed today.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PROS Ramps Airline Group Sales to Accelerate Travel Recovery PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced new editions of SaaS-based PROS Group Sales Optimizer (GSO), giving airlines like Etihad the power and control to offer group ticket …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
PROS Solutions Transform Cathay Pacific Group Travel Sales
26.01.21
PROS Earns Great Place to Work Certification
12.01.21
PROS Appoints Sherry Lautenbach as Senior Vice President, Global B2B Sales
07.01.21
PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast
06.01.21
PROS Appoints Martin Simoncic as Chief Customer Officer