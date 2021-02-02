PROS Ramps Airline Group Sales to Accelerate Travel Recovery

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced new editions of SaaS-based PROS Group Sales Optimizer (GSO), giving airlines like Etihad the power and control to offer group ticket sales through flexible, responsive self-serve channels. By bolstering agency portals and eliminating in-person sales engagement, GSO is designed to help airlines increase conversion rates by up to 50% and revenue streams by up to 26% to further power their road to recovery.

With the airline industry fighting back from a historic 66.3%1 decline year over year in passenger demand globally, strategic carriers are demanding innovative solutions that can create tailored experiences for all passenger types, particularly group sales, a lucrative source of revenue. Travelers and travel agents want speed, transparency and efficiency when booking travel – and for that experience to mirror other digital retail interactions.