Motorola Solutions Recognized on Fortune’s ‘World's Most Admired Companies’ List

Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” rankings are determined by executives, directors and analysts asked to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) this week was recognized on Fortune magazine’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies” for the fourth consecutive year.

“Motorola Solutions’ inclusion on Fortune’s ‘Most Admired’ list is always an honor, but even more so this year,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “This recognition speaks to the resilience of our people, the strength of our business and our unwavering commitment to delivering the mission-critical solutions our customers rely on every day.”

Motorola Solutions also was recently named one of the Wall Street Journal’s “Top 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World,” and included on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

