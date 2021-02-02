Insight Renews Commitment to Meaningful Connections in 2021 Corporate Citizenship Report

This year’s report emphasizes Insight’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, during a year marked by several incidents of social injustice in 2020, our continued actions to support a team-oriented workplace of diversity, equality and inclusion . The disruptions of 2020 accelerated a long-brewing shift to digitization for most organizations, and Insight leaned into helping clients make the rapid transition through smart solutions tailored to: highly dispersed workforces, cybersecurity, strategic use of data powered by the cloud and at the edge, process automation, digital commerce and mobile applications, and IT supply chain optimization.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today released its 2021 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report , formally sharing how the company’s environmental, social and governance business practices positively impact the company’s teammates, clients and communities.

“The world and the IT industry have seen unprecedented change over the course of the past year. But what remains constant is our commitment to building meaningful connections, and the power of technology to connect people in the most meaningful of ways, even when they can’t be together in person,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “The perseverance shown by our teammates – most of whom transitioned to remote work but many who remained working on-site to equip essential workers on the front lines of the COVID fight – reminds us that people come first in our business. Our corporate citizenship report celebrates that dedication.”

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Insight is globally committed to supporting human rights and fair labor, reducing environmental impact and standing against corruption. The company holds its worldwide network of more than 5,000 trusted partners to the same ethical standards through its Vendor Code of Conduct.

Highlights of the 2021 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report include:

In the last year, Insight has been named as a Forbes World’s Best Employer, a Forbes Best Employer for Veterans, a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company and a Fortune Best Workplace for Diversity. Insight also received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ workplace equality.

World’s Best Employer, a Best Employer for Veterans, a World’s Most Admired Company and a Best Workplace for Diversity. Insight also received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ workplace equality. Insight Digital Innovation launched a Detection and Prevention solution built on the company’s AI and IoT-powered Insight Connected Platform, providing a scalable foundation to help organizations detect for common signs of COVID-19 and quickly curtail its spread in high-traffic areas.

The Community Wireless Broadband solution, designed by Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation team and provided through Insight Public Sector, brings much-needed broadband connectivity to teleworkers and remote students in underserved communities who lack reliable Internet connections.

Celebrating diversity and inclusion, Insight held its first Global Harmony Day in recognition of Global Diversity Awareness Month in October 2020. The day united Insight teammates worldwide for a series of candid discussions on diversity, equality and inclusion.

Insight’s teammate resource groups, promoting allyship for cultures and communities that have traditionally faced challenges in the workplace, expanded to five groups with the addition of the Afro-Professionals and Allies at Insight group. These teammate-led groups now have more than 1,200 active members.

As part of the Insight Reach program, dedicated to empowering children’s lives through technology, the company’s 10 th annual Noble Cause campaign raised $250,000 for charities like the Ronald McDonald House, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Arizona. More than $1 million has been donated in the last six years.

annual Noble Cause campaign raised $250,000 for charities like the Ronald McDonald House, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Arizona. More than $1 million has been donated in the last six years. In It Together Foundation, Insight’s 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit program helping teammates in crisis through teammate contributions and matching company funds, has raised more than $2.15 million since its inception in 2014. Since January 2020, 170 teammates have received support, and Insight’s executive team contributed $250,000 as part of its COVID-19 response to help families hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

Environmental sustainability initiatives saved Insight more than $7 million in 2020.

As an affiliate member of the Responsible Business Alliance, Insight’s asset disposition program – helping companies securely repurpose old devices and equipment – and diverse supplier program support a commitment to sustainability and equality.

“We have 11,000 teammates who routinely champion our values of hunger, heart and harmony, and the philosophy of making a difference through hard work, compassion and smart technology. Our solutions also are well-suited to address the greatest needs of businesses and communities as they adapt to our new digitally dependent world, and we’re intent on being good stewards of technology used to deliver positive outcomes for everyone,” said Glynis Bryan, chief financial officer, Insight.