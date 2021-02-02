 

SMART Global Holdings Appoints Ken Rizvi as SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today announced that Ken Rizvi has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective February 15, 2021, and will report to SGH Chief Executive Officer, Mark Adams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005437/en/

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) appoints Ken Rizvi Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) appoints Ken Rizvi Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Current Chief Financial Officer, Jack Pacheco, will continue in his roles as Chief Operating Officer of SGH and President of SMART Modular Technologies, SGH’s Memory Solutions Business.

“Ken brings a strong blend of international finance, accounting and strategy experience to SGH,” stated Mark Adams, SGH CEO. “Leveraging his years of financial leadership in the technology industry, I believe Ken will have a positive impact on SGH and also enable Jack to focus on his critical roles as COO of SGH and President of SMART Modular.”

As CFO, Rizvi will lead SGH’s global finance organization and be responsible for accounting, finance, corporate development, treasury, tax and investor relations. “I am thrilled to be joining SGH and I look forward to working with Mark and the team at such an exciting time in the company’s transformation,” commented Rizvi.

Rizvi’s appointment enables Mr. Pacheco to focus on his ongoing roles as COO of SGH and President of SMART’s Memory Solutions business. “I want to thank Jack for his service as CFO of SGH and I look forward to continuing to partner with him in leading SMART on the execution of our growth and diversification strategy,” said Adams.

Mr. Rizvi joins SGH from UTAC Holdings Ltd., a global semiconductor assembly and test services provider, where he served as the Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he held the CFO role at Isola Group and served as VP of Finance & Treasurer at Micron Technology. Mr. Rizvi has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry with senior leadership roles at UTAC, Isola, Micron and ON Semiconductor. He also served as an associate with Technology Crossover Ventures , a leading private equity and venture capital firm, and as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley. Rizvi holds an Executive MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Yale University.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Customers rely on SGH businesses as their strategic suppliers providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities that span the globe. SGH’s businesses support customers in communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, IoT and industrial IoT, government, military, and computing including edge and high-performance computing markets. SGH businesses operate in three primary areas: specialty compute and storage solutions, specialty memory products, and Brazil.

For more information about SGH business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless; SMART Supply Chain Services; and Penguin Computing.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SMART Global Holdings Appoints Ken Rizvi as SVP and Chief Financial Officer SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today announced that Ken Rizvi has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective February 15, 2021, and will report to SGH Chief Executive Officer, Mark …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
SMART Global Holdings Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results