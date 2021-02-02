 

Arena Pharmaceuticals Completes Full Enrollment of Etrasimod Phase 3 ELEVATE UC 52 Trial

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that it has completed full enrollment of the Phase 3 ELEVATE UC 52 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of etrasimod, a highly selective, once-daily, oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, in participants with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis. The trial enrolled 433 study participants in approximately 40 countries globally.

“Completion of UC 52 enrollment is the first important step in a comprehensive clinical program designed to potentially provide broad access and improve outcomes in patients with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis. We thank our investigators, clinical site coordinators and especially the participants in the trial for enabling us to meet this important milestone,” said Paul Streck, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer at Arena. “We expect topline data from both the ELEVATE UC 52 and UC 12 trials in Q1 2022, and we remain focused on successful clinical trial execution with careful attention to data integrity and the safety of the trial participants.”

About ELEVATE UC 52

ELEVATE UC 52 is one of two pivotal trials that are part of the ELEVATE UC global Phase 3 registrational program. ELEVATE UC 52 is a 2:1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to assess the efficacy and safety of etrasimod 2 mg once-daily in participants with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) defined as a baseline 3-domain, modified Mayo Score of 4 to 9 with an endoscopic score of 2 or more, and a rectal bleeding score of 1 or more. This is a one-year trial evaluating clinical remission at 12 weeks, or induction, and at 52 weeks. The trial consists of a 28-day screening period, a 12-week treatment period, a 40-week treatment period, and a 2-week follow-up period. The primary objective of this trial is to assess the safety and efficacy of etrasimod on clinical remission after both 12 and 52 weeks. The primary endpoint is the FDA-required, 3-domain, modified Mayo Score, which is similar to the endpoint in the Phase 2 OASIS study of etrasimod in UC. Key secondary measures include the efficacy of etrasimod on clinical response, symptomatic response and remission, endoscopic changes, corticosteroid-free remission, and a total healing in these participants at time points up to 52 weeks of treatment. The ELEVATE UC program is being conducted in approximately 40 countries globally.

