CarLotz Enters West Coast Market and Opens Second Florida Location

CarLotz is on a mission to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience for customers. On the heels of its debut as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market, these two openings fuel the Company’s continued growth.

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it has opened hubs in the Seattle, Washington and Orlando, Florida markets. The Seattle-area hub, located at 20612 Hwy 99 in Lynnwood, Washington, is approximately 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. This marks the ninth opening for CarLotz and the first on the west coast. The Orlando-area hub, located at 1700 E Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island, Florida, is the Company’s second location in Florida and tenth opening to-date.

“CarLotz was founded on the idea that we could greatly improve the process of buying and selling used cars,” said Michael Bor, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarLotz. “So, we disrupted the category and rethought the whole process. Florida has been a successful market for us with a proven track record at our original hub in Tampa, and we are thrilled to be able to provide even more inventory to our guests in Florida.

“Our expansion to the west coast is a giant leap in achieving our national expansion mission,” continued Bor. “Our model is actually quite simple – CarLotz puts more value back in the hands of buyers and sellers. Through our unique consignment-to-retail model, customers can get more money for their car when selling through CarLotz, and more car for their money when buying from CarLotz,” he added. “We are particularly excited for Seattle because it is an amazing market filled with early-adopters of disruptive technologies and processes.”

Why buy or sell at CarLotz?

Shop how you want: You can purchase a vehicle online and have it delivered, or you can work with our highly trained sales coaches in person and test-drive your next vehicle before you purchase it.

CarLotz offers financing for everyone, and buyers have three days to exchange their purchase for any reason, as well as a 30-day warranty, just in case.

If you have a vehicle you need to get rid of, you can trade it in, we can buy it, or you can consign through us for thousands more.

Every vehicle undergoes a 133-point inspection.

Sales coaches are non-commissioned, and CarLotz prices are haggle-free, so our only job is to make sure you leave happy with the vehicle you want.

Last month, CarLotz announced it had completed its business combination with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “LOTZ.”

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience.

