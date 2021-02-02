 

Cintas Kicks-off Eighth-Annual Nationwide Custodian of the Year Contest

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

School custodians have been the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to provide a cleaner and healthier learning environment for students, faculty and staff. To honor their hard work and dedication, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is now accepting nominations for its eighth-annual Custodian of the Year contest, which honors the best-of-the-best amongst school custodians. Submit nominations at custodianoftheyear.com through March 2.

“Custodians work around the clock to ensure students, staff and visitors are entering clean and healthy learning environments, even more so during the pandemic,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “This contest highlights the valuable role custodians play every day, whether it’s through cleaning and maintaining facilities or lending a hand to a child in need.”

Created to recognize and reward custodians who work tirelessly year-round, the contest awards $10,000 to the winning custodian and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to the winner’s school. The winner’s school will also receive a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000 and enrollment in the GBAC Fundamentals Online Course that teaches cleaning professionals to prepare for, respond to and recover from biohazards in the workplace, from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. An additional nine finalists will receive $1,000 each and free tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) training event, valued at $1,500.

“Custodians keep facilities running by creating a safe and healthy environment for all building occupants and visitors,” said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. “Their unwavering dedication and commitment is astonishing and ISSA is honored to help Cintas crown the best custodian for the second year in a row.”

Last year, Cintas Corporation crowned Howell Beasley of Albertville Kindergarten & Pre-K in Alabama the 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year. Despite restrictions, Beasley accepted his award via a Zoom video conference under the guise of a summer preparation and cleaning meeting, where he was celebrated by Cintas, the principal, superintendent and faculty and staff.

The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest is open to all elementary, middle, high school, college and university custodians who have worked at their school for at least two years. Nominations must be 500 words or less on why the nominee is deserving of the award and submitted by March 2. Cintas is announcing the top 10 finalists on March 16. The public can vote for their favorite custodian through April, and the finalist with the most votes will be crowned Custodian of the Year.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cintas Kicks-off Eighth-Annual Nationwide Custodian of the Year Contest School custodians have been the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to provide a cleaner and healthier learning environment for students, faculty and staff. To honor their hard work and dedication, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Cintas Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
05.01.21
Cintas Launches Surface Disinfecting and Personal Hand Sanitizing Wipes