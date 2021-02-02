 

RRD Expands Production to Meet the Needs of Trading and Game Card Publishers

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced it will expand its North American production capabilities to support the trading card and collectible card game industry.

According to Sporting News, the popularity of the sports and entertainment trading cards segment boomed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a large number of people sorted through old collections and ignited an influx of interest that exploded the trading card market. In addition to sports trading cards, collectible card games continue to excite players and collectors of all ages. RRD, a longtime supplier to the industry, is responding by equipping its Packaging Solutions facility in Reynosa, Mexico with specialty trading and game card finishing and packing capabilities to better meet consumer demand.

Known for exceptional quality and service, Reynosa’s 300,000-square-foot manufacturing space houses 10 sheetfed presses, featuring both UV and conventional printing, and complete finishing capabilities. Investments in the pressroom and specialty finishing capabilities will enable this site to produce cards and their associated packaging by mid-spring of 2021.

“Our commitment and leadership in the card industry remains steadfast and our Reynosa facility, which is located just across the border from McAllen, Texas, is ideally suited for this expansion,” said Lisa Pruett, President, RRD Packaging Solutions. “We will be able to meet increasing client demand for card production and distribution through our expanded capabilities in a central location.”

Additionally, RRD will be installing a 12-color UV press to their Packaging Solutions facility in Durham, North Carolina. RRD’s Durham operation has served top brands and emerging card publishers for over 30 years and is one of the largest producers of trading cards in North America. This will be the second press of its kind at the facility, signaling RRD’s ongoing commitment to support increases in client demand and ability to deliver high-quality products required by both card collectors and game players alike.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 35,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.



