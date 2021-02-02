Sallie Mae Commences Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1 Billion in Value of Shares of its Common Stock

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, announced today the commencement of a tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $1 billion in aggregate purchase price of its outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.20 per share (the “Securities”), or such lesser aggregate purchase price of the Securities as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a single per-Security price not greater than $15.00 nor less than $13.10 per share to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest.

The Company is conducting the Offer by means of a procedure commonly called a “modified Dutch auction”, which allows shareholders to select the price, within the range specified above, and the number of Securities they are willing to sell at that price (or, should a higher price be determined as the “purchase price,” such higher price). Based on the number of Securities tendered and the prices specified by the tendering shareholders, the Company will determine the lowest price per share within the specified range that will enable the Company to purchase Securities having an aggregate purchase price of up to $1 billion. If Securities having an aggregate purchase price of more than $1 billion are tendered in the Offer, the Company reserves the right to accept for purchase at the purchase price pursuant to the Offer up to an additional 2% of its outstanding shares without amending or extending the Offer.

The Offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, dated Feb. 2, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal, dated Feb. 2, 2021 (together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Materials”), as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time. The Offer will expire at 12 a.m. ET, at the end of the day on March 2, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”), unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. Tenders of Securities must be made on or prior to the Expiration Date and may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date in accordance with the procedures described in the Offer Materials.

The Company believes that the Offer is consistent with its long-term goal of allocating capital to provide value and increase liquidity for its stockholders. Further, the Offer also provides a mechanism for executing the Company’s authorized share repurchase program more rapidly than would be possible through open market repurchases. The Company believes that the modified Dutch auction tender offer provides its stockholders with the opportunity to tender all or a portion of their Securities, and thereby receive a return of some or all of their investment in the Company, if they so elect.