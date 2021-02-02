 

Tracy Skeans Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced the promotion of Tracy Skeans to Chief Operating Officer. Skeans, who has been with the Company for 20 years, has served as Chief Transformation and People Officer since 2016. Skeans’ promotion to COO formalizes the expanded role she is already playing to drive cross-brand collaboration on operational execution, people capability and customer experience imperatives that will fuel same-store sales and net-new unit growth. Skeans will retain her current responsibilities as Chief People Officer and continue reporting to Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005724/en/

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced the promotion of Tracy Skeans to Chief Operating Officer. Skeans has served as Chief Transformation and People Officer since 2016, and her promotion to COO formalizes the expanded role she is already playing to drive cross-brand collaboration on operational execution, people capability and customer experience imperatives that will fuel same-store sales and net-new unit growth. Skeans will retain her current responsibilities as Chief People Officer and continue reporting to Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tracy and I share a people-first vision and passion for elevating the customer and employee experience, which makes her the perfect choice for Chief Operating Officer in our next phase of growth,” said Gibbs. “Tracy has been an invaluable strategic partner to me and our global leadership team as we have navigated through some of the most pivotal milestones in our history, including our transformation to a pure play franchisor in 2019 and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic. Her breadth of experience and strong track record of results through people and executional excellence give the Yum! Brands Board of Directors and me great confidence that she will help us deliver strong performance across our brands and global franchise system in this fast-changing environment.”

“Yum!’s future growth and social impact rely on our ability to collaborate and execute strategies and ideas at scale across our iconic brands and global franchisee base,” said Skeans. “I’m excited to take on this expanded role partnering with David and our global leadership team, as we continue to invest in our people and customer experience, alongside critical areas that will drive future growth and improve franchise unit economics – including technology, innovation and restaurant development.”

