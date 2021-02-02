 

MatrixCare Home Health EHR Solution Wins Best in KLAS – Again

MatrixCare announced today its Home Health and Hospice EHR solution has won Best in KLAS for Home Health EHR (Large) from KLAS Research for the second year in a row.

MatrixCare’s solution leads the “Home Health EHR (Large)” market segment with a Home Health score of 88.3, an improvement from last year’s score of 87.1, and two points ahead of the nearest competitor. MatrixCare also leads by 13.2 points in the Hospice category, which will be recognized in next year’s Best in KLAS program.

KLAS Research, a top reputable healthcare IT data and insights company, produces this annual “Best in KLAS: Software and Services” report through extensive surveys and interviews with healthcare providers. Based on the efficiency and quality of health IT products, the Best in KLAS awards recognize outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care.

“We’re honored to be recognized by KLAS for the second year in a row, and our focus remains on supporting our customers who have been on the front lines of this pandemic,” said MatrixCare’s President and CEO, Steve Pacicco. “We’ve continued to drive innovation into our Home Health & Hospice EHR over the past year with new tools, leading interoperability, and advanced analytics so that clinicians are as efficient as possible. Our priority has been delivering a world-class customer experience where quality, responsiveness, and meeting our commitments are cornerstones in helping our customers navigate this unprecedented reality and realize tangible outcomes.”

MatrixCare will be recognized at the Best in KLAS Awards Show, held virtually on February 23.

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare provides software solutions in out-of-hospital care settings. As the multiyear winner of the Best in KLAS award for Long-Term Care Software and Home Health and Hospice EMR, MatrixCare is trusted by thousands of facility-based and home-based care organizations to improve provider efficiencies and promote a better quality of life for the people they serve. As an industry leader in interoperability, MatrixCare helps providers connect and collaborate across the care continuum to optimize outcomes and successfully manage risk in out-of-hospital care delivery.

MatrixCare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit www.matrixcare.com and follow @MatrixCare on Twitter.



